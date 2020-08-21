Hundreds of masked students flooded the streets of campus Friday, setting the tone for the semester and for what they expect from Purdue.
“If we don’t speak up for ourselves,” organizer A’manii Brown said, “nobody will.”
Brown said many of the organizers are members of the Purdue National Pan-Hellenic Council, a council of historically African American fraternities and sororities. Most had attended protests in their hometowns over the summer and decided to hold a protest upon their return to campus to combat incidents of microaggression and racism at Purdue.
As students arrived at the Black Cultural Center, where the protest started, administration from various Greek organizations across campus prompted them to spread out along the entirety of the newly renovated pedestrian walkway on Third Street to ensure distancing guidelines were maintained.
Students stood in the middle of Third Street, toting signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and then began marching to Hovde Hall.
One of the protesters, Amirah Haweit, said she and two others made more than 100 signs, organizing the whole Honors College South building to help create them, with even custodians pitching in. They gave the signs to the leaders of the protest, who distributed them to those who arrived with hands empty.
Noah Smith, member of the NPHC and Phi Beta Sigma, led the crowd as he skated down the street, megaphone in hand with chants, such as “Say her name: Breonna Taylor,” and “Say his name: George Floyd.”
Other chants including “Whose campus? Our campus!” and "No justice, no peace! No racist police!” echoed down Martin Jischke Drive and Stadium Avenue as the crowd made their way to Hovde.
When they reached the hall, organizers commanded the crowd to spread out and remain at arms’ distance apart.
These guidelines were enforced strictly to avoid repercussions from the University, which has started to crack down on students violating the Protect Purdue Pledge.
Adrianna Plummer, president of the NPHC, said that when organizers saw the news of the 36 students expelled after attending a party without adhering to Protect Purdue guidelines, they initially considered canceling or postponing the event.
She said Purdue administration reached out to the NPHC to discuss how the event could still proceed while adhering to the Protect Purdue Pledge, at which point they decided to continue as planned.
“I think we followed it very well,” she said. “Everyone did a very good job and we will definitely see more protests in the future.”
Protesters continued to call out chants as they stood scattered around the Engineering Fountain. New ones erupted as each died down.
Along with the march, organizers collaborated with multiple organizations across campus to create a list of demands from Purdue, according to D'Yan Berry, senior in the College of Liberal Arts and NPHC member.
Once they reached Hovde, the organizers read their demands from the steps of Hovde Hall, with the crowd breaking into cheers and applause between each point.
The coalition demanded Purdue:
- Increases recruitment and retention of staff from minority groups.
- Increases the black population on campus to 8% in the next five years “to better represent Indiana’s population.”
- Acknowledges and uplifts minority student voices.
- Implements a standard of implicit bias training for students, faculty and staff.
- Holds its students accountable for any and all forms of racism, including hate speech and hate crimes.
- Holds its Greek organizations more accountable for racial incidents.
- Removes the historically inaccurate and culturally insensitive plaque recently installed at the Diversity Tree and replaces it with one that expresses the tree’s significance and outlining its historical meaning.
- Increases the minority representation on the Student Advisory Board.
- Demands the development and empowerment of the FSCL Diversity Committee to be able to make actual change to Greek life on campus.
- Ceases to assume the status of students whether it be international status, gender status or anything else.
- Protects, continues funding and improves all cultural centers on campus.
- Has complete transparency when coming up with solutions to address the institutional and individual racism on campus.
“This is extremely comforting to our community that you guys do care about Black Lives Matter and people of color,” Plummer said in reference to the size of the crowd after the demands were read.
Purdue Student Government President Assata Gilmore joined the organizers on the steps, and said that Purdue, along with the entire nation, has many milestones left to achieve in the fight for racial justice.
“Thank you for coming out and showing what it really means to protect Purdue,” she said.
Shreeja Shrestha, president of the Multicultural Greek Council, said while racism has been an issue at Purdue “forever,” she felt the need for the protest most this summer after the Instagram page BlackatPurdue began sharing stories of experiences with racism from within the Purdue community.
“It’s not okay,” she said, “especially since Purdue hasn’t said anything … (Purdue President) Mitch Daniels hasn’t made any statement.”
John Gates, Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion, attended the protest, as well as Lowell Kane, the director of the LGBTQ center.
“I think the students presented some very thoughtful demands that I hope we can have a constructive conversation about,” Gates said.
As for whether Purdue is considering implementing the demands, Gates said the task force on equity created by the Board of Trustees would look at a number of systemic and environmental issues.
“I think that the task force and this next year will result in some positive change at Purdue,” he said. "We certainly support the student’s expression of their concerns, and we will work with them across the university to seek to address them as best we can.”
As the protest ended, Smith promised it was the first of many.
“We’re going to be consistent,” he said. “That’s the only way we can make change.”