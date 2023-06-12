A man doused himself in gasoline and lit himself on fire in an apparent suicide attempt at 3:17 a.m. Thursday in the basement kitchen area of the Beta Chi Theta house on Littleton Street, police say.
People inside the house reportedly doused the fire before police arrived, but when emergency responders, including West Lafayette police and fire departments, got there, they took the 21-year-old to IU Health Arnett Hospital for treatment of severe burns, police confirmed.
He was transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.
His condition is unknown, but he is alive as of Monday afternoon, police said.
“No crime was committed so there isn't really a very deep police-level ‘investigation’ per se,” WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said. “Although our social worker will certainly be doing follow-up to make sure the person was connected with the necessary services.”
Indiana officials recommend everyone with thoughts of harming themselves to call 988, the mental health emergency hotline established in July 2022.
The old hotline, 800-273-TALK, is still an option, but the new three-digit number is available to take mental health-related emergency calls, The Exponent previously reported.