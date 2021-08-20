The Silver Loop will return Monday after being discontinued last year.
The popular CityBus route, affectionally called the "sloop," operates Monday through Friday from 7:05 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., and runs directly through campus. The route makes stops every six minutes, according to the CityBus website.
A CityBus worker confirmed Friday that the route would return as classes start.
"Destinations include First Street Towers, Earhart Residence Hall, Córdova Recreational Sports Center, Tarkington Residence Hall, Cary Quad, Ford Dining Court, Northwestern Avenue, Purdue Memorial Union and the Memorial Mall," the website reads.