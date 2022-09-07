Columbia University’s Dean of Journalism Jelani Cobb lectured an audience of almost 40 people in Fowler Hall Tuesday evening on Black academics and intellectuals throughout American history.
“I have never been to Purdue before,” Cobb said. He said he walked around campus before his talk and noticed students’ excitement about the beginning of the semester.
“You know, the kind of mischievous part of me, always likes to chart … the difference between the students in August—September and the students in November—December, dragging themselves around the campus,” Cobb said.
Cobb spoke about how there are still cases of Black discrimination today, pointing specifically to May 2020, when George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
He said Floyd’s death, the COVID-19 pandemic and the recession that followed all affected the same communities disproportionately.
“Minneapolis is routinely regarded as one of the best places to live in the United States,” Cobb said. He said Minneapolis has goodwages, is fairly affordable and has a high average SAT score in Minneapolis. Overall, he said, Minneapolis is ranked high on most people’s lists on where it is good to live.
“That is, unless you are Black,” he said.
Housing was segregated in Minneapolis when the city urbanized, Cobb said. Because Black Americans had to wait several decades before buying houses in historically white neighborhoods, it has yielded the disparities in housing that are still there today.
To discuss how history, namely slavery, impacted the future of Black Americans, Cobb pointed to one of the first Black-American academics: the then-28-year-old sociologist W. E. B. Du Bois of Massecchusetts.
Du Bois left Philadelphia, where he participated in a fellowship in Atlanta for a conference series in May 1896 on the “state of the so-called Negro,” Cobb said.
He said after these conferences Du Bois delivered a paper called “The Problem of Mortality of Negroes in Cities”, which Cobb said was guided by the aftermath of slavery.
At this time, the state of Black Americans was very poor, Cobb said. Their living conditions had poor hygiene and were not being treated the same as their white counterparts. They often weren’t allowed to buy houses or properties in the same neighborhoods as white people.
As an early sociologist, Du Bois conducted social experiments to fuel his research about the conditions of Black people in these urban environments. Cobb said this gives him an image he described as “comical.”
“(Du Bois was) in his suit and tie, walking through the most desperate stretches of 19th-century Philadelphia with a questionnaire and pen in hand,” Cobb said, describing the image he sees. “(Du Bois was) knocking on doors and asking people, ‘How often do you drink?’, ‘How much do you drink?’ (and) ‘Have you been a victim of crime?’”
With his findings, Du Bois made a “call to arms,” as Cobb described it, for Black Americans to be treated better and have social services and intervention that had eluded them in the past.
After his lecture, host of the event, Vice Provost for Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Candace Croney asked Cobb what he views as the most urgent issue facing the media industry today.
Cobb took a long pause before answering the question. He chuckled as he explained how he, as a historian and a journalist, was thinking about how much context to give, which is “a terrible thing for a historian to ever think about.”
He said there are valid reasons to distrust the media, that it is not infallible, but that distrust in the media is not the main issue.
“The problem is that in place of not trusting the media,” he said, “too many people have placed trust in institutions that are far less trustworthy.”
From there, questions began to turn back to the issue of race and racial disparities seen today.
Vice Provost of Diversity and Inclusion John Gates asked Cobb which one he believes is the more urgent conversation to have: democracy or race.
Cobb said we can’t escape either conversation. He talked about Black people were the majority of the population in Mississippi and South Carolina before they gained the right to vote.
“So you had laws being made by people who were only representative of a minority of the population, and we were calling ourselves a democracy,” Cobb said.
The study of race is simply understanding and analyzing tolerance for anti-democracy in America, he said. Because America is a diverse nation, one can’t escape race when discussing democracy and vice versa.
Cobb will be speaking with students Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. in Room G4 of Heavilon Hall.