Purdue and the city of West Lafayette will be reducing speed limits for various roads, effective no later than the beginning of August, in order to improve safety on and around campus.
Many roads on campus will see a 5 to 10 mile an hour speed limit decrease.
Purdue University Police chief Lesley Wiete said the university and city recognize that vehicle speeds lead to safer pedestrian movements in a Purdue news release.
“With a campus population of 60,000 during the academic year, pedestrian safety is a top priority for our department,” Wiete said. “The risk of severe injury or death for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle increases with the speed of the vehicle, so we fully support lowering the speed limits in these areas.”
PUPD Capt. Song Kang said Thursday the department has begun increasing its presence on the roads surrounding Purdue as the school year gets closer.
"If you notice that we're stopping more people, that's exactly what we want," Kang said. "It's showing incoming students we're here."
These approved reduced speed limits will go into effect as construction along Cherry Lane continues, the release reads.
“With the scale of the changes occurring along Cherry Lane, we ask that the public be mindful of their surroundings and circumstances now and when the roadway reopens in the coming weeks,” said West Lafayette police chief Troy Harris.
Purdue police will be increasing traffic stops around campus in the coming weeks.
Kang said the purpose of the increased traffic stops isn't necessarily to give more tickets, but to display a greater police presence.
"We don't want to just hand out tickets left and right like some cities do," he said.
Last week, Indiana State Police announced officers will be on high alert until July 31 for speeding vehicles while participating in the Speeding Slows You Down campaign.