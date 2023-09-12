Neon LED lights flashed on stage as rock music blared from two speakers as The Whirly Birds' lead guitarist Johnny Burrer played a riff on his guitar.
Despite the drizzly weather, student vendors and music enjoyers gathered on Krach Lawn to celebrate the Purdue Student Union Board’s annual music festival, LollaPurdueZa on Friday. The event featured five student-led bands: Brass Iron Skillet, Dear Sapphics, Indiana Commune, The Electro Flyers and The Whirly Birds.
Burrer, a sophomore in computer science, played on Purdue’s campus for the first time this school year.
“The crowd’s kind of sparse and it’s rainy outside, but it’s fun,” he said. “I had a great time up there.”
Burrer founded The Whirly Birds last January. LollaPurdueZa was its third ever live performance. Before LollaPurdueZa, the band played only at house parties.
“It was our first time performing on campus,” he said. “We had the four originals (that) played today, and we have three more (originals) in the works.”
While The Whirly Birds were performing onstage, Sonal Narasimha, a sophomore in computer science, was selling homemade beaded bracelets. She said she learned how to make bracelets during the summer.
“I just wanted to try vendoring to see how it would be,” she said. “(So far) it’s been pretty good, I’ve made more sales than I thought.”
Narasimha said PSUB reached out to her through her Instagram account to be a vendor at the event.
Mercury Clark, a freshman in wildlife ecology, stood in front of the bands, nodding her head to the music. She said she came to LollaPurdueZa to support both Purdue’s student-led bands and student-owned businesses.
“One of my friend’s boyfriends was selling stuff, so I was like, ‘(it) would be cool to see that,’” she said. “I (also) feel like it’s fun to learn about new bands.”
Clark hopes to someday sell some creations of her own. She said she wants to try printmaking in the future.
“I’ve got a Studio Art Design minor right now, so I’m thinking (that) if I continue selling art stuff, then I can potentially be a vendor at an event like this one year,” she said.
Clark was not the only new one to the LollaPurdueZa experience. Sam Landreth, a freshman in psychology, said that this was his first time ever hearing the student bands play on campus.
With a good majority of the songs falling under the rock genre, Landreth said the performances were right up his alley. He had been walking by Krach Lawn when he heard the music and decided to stop by.
“Anything that is super loud is the best,” he said. “I like a lot of rock stuff, (and) like a lot of punk stuff.”
When Burrer was asked to describe LollaPurdueZa to the best of his ability, only two words came to mind.
“Rock on.”