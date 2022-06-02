Today
Purdue Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 27 at Memorial Mall. The market typically offers a variety of goods, including fresh produce, hot food and desserts.
Lafayette Citizens Band concert: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., 200 N. 2nd St. (bridge spans the Wabash River from the Plaza to Tapawingo Park), Lafayette. Free.
Today and Friday
Lafayette Aviators baseball at home: Kicks off at 7 p.m. against Terre Haute, Danville and Illinois Valley, respectively, at Loeb Stadium, 1915 Scott St., Lafayette. Tickets are $11.
Saturday
Fête de St Jean le Baptise: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fort Ouiatenon, 3129 S. River Road, West Lafayette. This event will showcase the material culture, life ways and skills of the French Occupation of Fort Ouiatenon circa 1740-1760. Additionally vignettes and activities of period Midsummer Festivals will be held to showcase what colonial French people may have done to celebrate religious holidays in the time.
Historic Lafayette Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays through fall, downtown on 5th Street between Main and Columbia streets to Ferry Street.
Rewild Your Back Yard: 10 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 N., Battle Ground, through a Follow the Pack Tour with guests from the Wabash River Enhancement Corp., Tippecanoe County Partnership for Water Quality, and the Tippecanoe Invasive Cooperative Taskforce. You’ll be guided through the park to learn about the gray wolves, red foxes, gray foxes and bison that call Wolf Park home. Along the way, you’ll learn how to remove invasive species from your property, how to create a rain garden and how to install a rain barrel. Tickets are $10 for adults.
40th annual Ken Double Variety Show: 7:30 p.m. at the Long Center for the Performing Arts, Mars Theatre, 111 N. Sixth St, Lafayette. Ken will be at the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ with guest artist Audrey Johnson, mezzo soprano. General admission tickets start at $21.
Sunday
Green Expo: Noon to 4 p.m. at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds in the East Pavilion. The Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan Committee is hosting the event to showcase ‘’all things green.” Includes: document shredding service noon to 2 p.m.; electric car and bike show; tree planting; organic plants; composting; urban gardens.
Tippecanoe County Flea Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5 at the Tippecanoe County Amphitheater, 4449 State Road 43 N., West Lafayette. Recurring monthly on the first Sunday. Free.
Tuesday
Titanic Tea Party: 6 p.m. at the West Lafayette Public Library. You are a passenger on the maiden voyage of the Titanic and it’s time for tea. Dress up (if you wish) and take on the persona of a real-life Titanic passenger and join the rest of the passengers for tea. Explore the grand ship via VR technology, a new addition to the library’s collection. At the end of the night, you’ll discover if your character has lived or died.
Baseball Night at Art in the Park: 5 to 7 p.m. in Columbian Park, Lafayette, featuring the Lafayette Aviators 5 to 6 p.m. for a team meet and greet. At 6 p.m., City Lites will take the Memorial Island amphitheater stage and play classic hits. At 7 p.m., enjoy buy-one-get-one-free tickets for the Aviators game.
Wednesday
West Lafayette Farmers Market: Every week 3:30 to 7 p.m., 3101 N. Salisbury St., West Lafayette.
June 9
Cruise in to the Music: 6 to 8 p.m., Abby & Libby Memorial Park, Indiana 25 and Indiana 218 in Delphi. Bring your chairs and blankets, and enjoy the live music with Tod Baldwin, the Piano Man. Free. Concessions available.
June 10
REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy: “Live and UnZoomed,” 6:45 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville. Tickets $28.50 to $353.50.
June 11
Family Day at The Farm: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prophetstown State Park, 3534 Prophetstown Road, Battle Ground. Music, fun and games and much more for all ages.
Upcoming
Birds of the Celery Bog: By Dan Miller, June 24 to July 30 at Artists Own, 518 Main st., Lafayette. A captioned, photographic exploration of the birds in a West Lafayette wetland. Reception will be July 1 during First Friday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: The B-Side Track 6: Percussion Posse will play at 7:30 p.m. June 16 at Rat Pak Venue, 102 N. 3rd St. Lafayette. Led by Charlie Hamrick, the LSO Percussion Section is back on the B-Side bringing the beats that get you moving and out on the dance floor. Free garage parking around the corner on Columbia Street is available. Cash bar available.
Tippecanoe County Public Library Friends Book Sale: June 10 to 13 at the downtown branch.
TASTE of Tippecanoe: 6 p.m. to midnight June 18 in downtown Lafayette. Local food, music and art. ’s largest, annual street festival. Join us in celebrating the area’s best local food, music and art, including a live light show and video projection performance. General admission tickets $7.50.
Stevie Nicks in concert: 8 p.m. June 21 at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville. Tickets $48.50 to $198.50.
America, Live in Concert: 7:30 p.m. June 30 at Loeb Stadium, 1915 Scott St., Lafayette. tickets are available online for $29, $49 and $69 plus fees. Loeb Stadium is an outdoor and cashless venue. Credit or debit card only for beer and concession sales.
RadKIDS self-defense class: June 20 to 23 at Oakland High School, 1100 Elizabeth St., Lafayette. Sponsored by Lafayette Police Department. There will be two groups: Ages 5 to 7 will attend 1 to 3 p.m., and ages 8 to 12 will attend 3 to 5 p.m. Participants must attend the designated time slots for their age groups. The cost is $10 per child. Register on brown paper tickets using the following links: For ages 5-7: Lpdkidsrad2022.brownpapertickets.com. For ages 8-12: Lpdradkids2022.brownpapertickets.com.
Ongoing
Self-guided tours: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at the Haan Museum of Indiana Art, 920 State St., Lafayette. Learn about the rich history of the museum that was once a part of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. You’ll see Hoosier paintings, ceramics and eccentric sculptures, all while being surrounded by ornate American furniture.