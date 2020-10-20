Students will be able to eat inside in Ford and Earhart dining courts starting this week.
"It's getting colder and indoor seating options for dining are available starting Monday," Purdue Dining and Culinary states on its website.
The dining rooms will be open during normal business hours, with tables and booths open for strictly single-occupant options.
Students are asked to limit their time in dining areas to 15 minutes “so everyone has a chance to eat,” according to the website.
The implementation of indoor dining spaces in Ford and Earhart brings the number of indoor eating areas up to four, with spaces also available in the Córdova Recreational Sports Center and Armory, which were opened for dining and study earlier this month.
The website prompts students to wipe down tables after eating with University-provided sanitation supplies and asks that masks are worn once finished eating.