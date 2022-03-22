The body camera footage from Purdue Police officer Jon Selke's vest has still not been released, and Purdue has provided no updates regarding when it will come out.
Adonis Tuggle, a junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, alleged that the officer used excessive force while restraining him on Feb. 4, according to previous Exponent reporting.
A video released on Feb. 9 shows Selke pressing his arm into Tuggle’s face and neck as they wrestled in the snow. Police were originally called to the scene when a bystander called about an argument Tuggle was having with his girlfriend.
Since then, several Purdue organizations and faculty, including President Mitch Daniels, spoke up about the incident.
"In the spirit of transparency, once the Purdue Police and Indiana State Police reviews are complete, all findings and evidence, including all video evidence from body-worn camera, in-car camera footage, dispatch calls and witness interviews, will be made available," his statement read.
Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion John Gates said, in the Black Student Union’s town hall on March 1, that the Indiana State Police concluded its investigation and another prosecutor is reviewing the case. Gates said the footage would be released in the weeks before Spring Break, but the break came and went without any update.
Two weeks later, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in a phone call that he “(does) not have any timeline or update” when asked about when the body cam footage would be released.
Several calls were made to Gates’ office Monday, but the Exponent has not received a response.
PUPD Capt. Song Kang said on Tuesday that Doty is the point of contact for any information regarding the footage being released.
Tuggle’s attorney, Andrew Stroth didn’t respond to phone calls on Monday and Tuesday regarding an update.