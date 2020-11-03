A third CityBus driver has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a Tuesday press release.
This announcement comes one day after the public transit organization announced two of its other drivers had also tested positive.
This employee drove on the 15 Tower Acres loop and the West Lafayette School Corporation Blue Route tripper. Their last shift was Friday.
Bryce Gibson, manager of development for CityBus, said in the release that protective measures put in place on the buses, such as Plexiglas dividers and a 6-foot safety line, ensure that passengers are not in “direct contact” with drivers.
He added that all three cases originated from outside the CityBus workplace, based on contact tracing.
"We’ll continue to take precautionary measures, such as sanitizing all vehicles and facilities daily,” Gibson said in the release. “But, we encourage our riders to help us maintain a safe environment onboard the bus by wearing a protective face covering, practicing social distancing when possible, and sanitizing their hands before and after boarding the bus.”