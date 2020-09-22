Kenny Furukawa sits in the lobby of Tarkington Residence Hall on Monday afternoon, two "Persona Non Grata" orders on the table in front of him.
The first, issued Thursday by the Purdue University Police Department, has Furukawa’s information neatly printed, with the location of the Chick-fil-A housed in Griffin Residence Hall highlighted in pink.
“You are hereby notified that you are now denied entry to the stated location(s),” the order states, “and you should understand any future presence in this area shall result in your arrest for trespass.”
“I don’t know much about these,” Furukawa said offhandedly, shifting the papers around.
The second PNG, issued just two days later, has the same information scrawled haphazardly in pen. The difference is the second order bars him from entering the residence hall entirely.
Furukawa, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute, said the orders stemmed from an incident that occurred on Sept. 5 in which he and a friend went to Chick-fil-A about 8:30 in the morning, before the restaurant had opened for the day.
“We went in and there was a guy working in the back, and we asked, ‘Hey, can we get some food?’” Furukawa said. “He didn’t answer a few times so we were like, ‘All right, we’re walking out.’
“And I see a box of sauce and I’m like, ‘Damn, I want that sauce,’ and (the friend) was like 'I want that uniform.' So I take the sauce and she takes the uniform … We left and they called the cops. Nothing happened at first because they didn’t know who we were.”
Furukawa returned to the establishment on Wednesday about 11 p.m., he said.
“I was,” he paused, “definitely not in the right state of mind.”
He was talking to employees, he said, gloating about taking the sauce packets, “so (they) figured out who I was.”
The next morning, Furukawa said he was issued the first PNG. “I woke up to cops knocking on my door, and they said, ‘Here you go.’”
He said the order wasn’t explained further than the officers telling him he was not allowed to return to the restaurant for a year.
Although he received a PNG for the theft, Furukawa said his friend who accompanied him was not.
The individual was “not an active participant, not an offender, allegedly,” PUPD Capt. Song Kang said, citing this as the reason only Furukawa was banned from the restaurant.
“I don’t know how they didn’t get one, but I got one,” Furukawa said. “It’s kind of messed up, but whatever.”
Kang said the items were returned to the restaurant under PUPD supervision, which Furukawa later confirmed.
“Everything was returned,” Kang said. “And I think … at the time, we weren’t going to arrest him for theft.”
Chick-fil-A management was not interested in pressing charges, Kang said, explaining the PNG was issued instead to prevent Furukawa from returning to the business.
Three days later, Furukawa said he was outside the building, in the north courtyard of Griffin Hall.
“I was on the (Chick-fil-A) patio technically … and I was talking to some workers, chirping at them,” he said, trailing off. “I probably shouldn't have done that.”
Furukawa said PUPD was called to the restaurant, and officers tried to determine whether the trespass warning had been violated.
“They put me in cuffs,” he said. “I got put in the cop car.”
Kang said PUPD believed there was a violation,but attributed it to a misunderstanding on Furukawa’s part. The second order, he said, was issued to give the student clearer guidelines.
“Just like any other legal documents, there’s clearly a little bit of room for misunderstanding,” Kang said. “So by emboldening or clarifying that, ‘OK, now you’re clear that you are not allowed in the building,' and that makes it clear and cleaner.”
Not knowing the law is not an excuse for breaking it, Kang said, but he said PUPD did not want to arrest Furukawa.
Furukawa said when he received the second PNG, officers told him he could not go “anywhere near” Griffin Hall for a year.
“I can’t go to Jersey Mike’s,” he added, “and that hasn’t even opened yet.”