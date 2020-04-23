Service staff members at Purdue work daily, cleaning and disinfecting buildings to protect those still on campus from potential exposure to COVID-19. Some workers are wondering whether the University could be doing more to keep them safe from the virus.
One service staff worker, who asked that he not be identified for fear the University would retaliate, said he and others are concerned about staying safe as they go about their daily duties. He works in Building Services in one of the academic buildings, and said though buildings are supposed to be locked, he’s seen evidence as he completes his routine that people are still around — and not always following the rules.
Though he puts up six to eight strips of caution tape on bathroom doors to prevent people from entering, he said he’s noticed beer cans thrown away in bathroom trash cans. Sometimes tunnel doors aren’t closed properly, allowing anyone to enter a campus building.
The worker said deep cleaning and disinfecting now involves using a specific kind of disinfectant to clean everything that people touch: entrance doors, door knobs, light switches, anything in bathrooms or around trash cans and more. Such high-traffic areas are cleaned every day, while less-trafficked areas are cleaned once a week.
“There’s four or five tiers to this right now,” he said. “And we’re on the second or third one, maybe, so I don’t believe we’re to the point where we’re doing everything every single day that somebody would touch.”
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email that the levels of cleaning and disinfecting done in buildings, from touch points to surfaces, depends on their occupancy.
“In Hicks Underground Library and Matthews Hall, for example, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting support is underway, which includes disinfecting sitting areas immediately after use and wide area disinfection at the end of each day,” he said. “Additional deep cleaning activities are taking place in buildings across campus as needed.
Physical Facilities is working with the president’s task force to develop a plan for future disinfecting activities.”
The service staff worker said in early April that it can be hard to find enough to do to fill up an eight-hour workday now that campus is so empty. He said he and others have questioned why full crews are being kept on staff.
“You’re wanting us to do this when 90% of people are getting paid to stay home?” he said, exasperated. “I know we’re not the most favored people at Purdue, but they’re really showing us what they think of us, my God.”
As of last week, though, he said they’re working with a reduced crew because several people have been staying home to take care of sick family members or children. The crew has been provided masks and gloves, but he worries the simpler masks they use won’t do much to protect a population of mostly older workers.
“They say it’s affecting older people,” he said. “We have a lot of people in their 50s and 60s.”
His crew has also been told to start cleaning floors, a procedure that was previously postponed over physical distancing concerns. Stripping, scrubbing and waxing floors in hallways and large classrooms requires at least three people, and the worker said he doesn’t see how it’s possible to distance from each other while doing it.
Those are procedures they usually wait until the summer to do. Now that campus is empty, he said in early April he was waiting to see if they would start cleaning floors earlier — and hoping they wouldn’t.
“We went from (a little over a week and a half ago), our crew chief says, ‘Oh, we’re not gonna do this, don’t worry about it, that’s the last thing on our minds, we’re gonna put it off until later.’ OK, fine,” he said. “Well, stupid me, they had me believing it and then all of a sudden, ‘Oh, we’re gonna start scrubbing classrooms.’ Wow.”
Purdue President Mitch Daniels declined an interview through Doty.
Unionized workers fare better
Service staff members at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, another public university in the Big Ten, suffered a similar experience debunking bunk beds in dorm rooms after the university implemented remote instruction and most students moved out.
Debunking usually takes place in the summer, said Ricky Baldwin, a senior field organizer for Service Employees International Union Local 73, the branch that represents building services and food services employees at UIUC. Lifting heavy beds required more than one person and didn’t allow for physical distancing.
Management also asked workers to complete the debunking before rooms were sanitized. Baldwin said building service workers, concerned for their health and safety, asked to sanitize rooms first. When management resisted, a small group threatened to walk off the job.
After calls from union representatives, Baldwin said the union and management were able to come to an agreement. The debunking still had to happen before rooms could be turned over to the state for potential patient overflow, but they were sanitized first.
These and other accommodations have helped UIUC service staff workers feel as though they are being adequately compensated for the work they continue to do, Baldwin said.
One such accommodation is a shift to working in rotations. Each building service worker now works one day a week and is paid to stay home the other four. Those in Housing Facilities alternate weeks, working one week and staying home the next. Should overflow patients be housed in campus buildings, Baldwin said workers cleaning those areas would be provided with some amount of hazard pay.
Though workers still have concerns, Baldwin said tension at UIUC has gone down over the past month.
“There were at least a few weeks at the beginning of this crisis where I would say pretty much everybody was unhappy and stressed out, feeling a lot of anxiety, concern, anger, resentment,” he said Wednesday. “Feeling a lack of respect, which becomes a two-way street, right: ‘If you don’t respect me, it’s hard for me to respect you.’”
Baldwin said the workers haven’t gotten everything they first asked for, but they’ve come together to push for improvements.
“I think, overall, they’re fairly satisfied with the results of that,” he said. “It’s not that everything’s taken care of by any means, but it’s at an OK place now. But it was a result of a lot of people working together, and I think that was the key.”
Will anything change?
A few weeks ago, the Purdue service staff member said he reached out to Human Resources to see if the University would consider providing hazard pay for workers in light of their concerns. HR personnel told him they contacted Daniels and never heard back.
The question of hazard pay has to be approached delicately, Baldwin said. Pushing for it can be helpful, but it could result in greater losses for workers.
“The folks that I represent definitely do not make enough money anyway,” he said. “They definitely do not get paid what they’re worth. So if there’s an opportunity to get them more of course I would like to take it, and they would like to take it. But they’re telling me, ‘We want to get what we can get but don’t push it too far.’”
The simple fact, Baldwin said, is people want to feel safe and be recognized for their work. It’s when none of workers’ concerns are being addressed that they feel at particularly high risk.
“It doesn’t have to be hazard pay,” he said. “Get some kind of recognition that you’re doing work that’s important, but it doesn’t all have to be done right now and you’re still a human being, and you’re still putting yourself at risk.”
At Purdue, where service workers are not unionized, the anonymous worker said he’s not sure what to do. As campus remains empty, he said morale is lower among service staff workers than it’s been in a long time.
Though supervisors, general directors and other higher-ups acknowledge workers’ questions, he said they seem to feel as though they can’t do anything to help. The worker recounted a recent conversation with a general director who told him, “I voiced my opinion, for what good it did.”
“It’s really frustrating a lot of people,” the worker said. “They know it’s a bad situation.”
At the end of the day, he doesn’t know what the University would do if a service staff member contracted COVID-19.
“Some of us were talking,” he said. “What would happen if a — and I would have to imagine it would happen at some point — a custodian came down with it? Then what? How does that change things?”
Though HR Vice President Bill Bell and Jay Wasson, associate vice president for Physical Facilities, are members of the Safe Campus Task Force the University established to plan for the fall semester, he wondered if their presence will improve procedures that service staff members are expected to follow.
At the very least, he said he wishes service staff members were acknowledged and appreciated for their work.
“I always thought essential meant important,” he said. “Maybe they have a different definition for it.”