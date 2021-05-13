The Indiana Commission for Higher Education approved Purdue's new bachelor of arts degree in music Thursday afternoon at its May meeting.
The program, the first of its kind at Purdue, was approved by the Purdue Board of Trustees in April. It will be offered through the College of Liberal Arts and will be incorporated into the college's Degree+ program, which allows students to complete a liberal arts degree in tandem with a degree from another major.
Purdue was the last Big Ten school to implement a bachelor's degree in music. In previous years, students interested in studying music could only concentrate in music technology and/or general music study.
The new program was approved unanimously by the commission without discussion and is expected to begin in the fall of the 2022-2023 academic year.