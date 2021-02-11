Katherine Cruz stood outside her car, hugging her daughter Katie as she said goodbye. Katie Cruz was returning to Purdue for her fourth semester and didn’t plan on returning home to Carlsbad, California, until the summer.
“We just had a little dinner celebration for her passing her (EMT) training, and I had driven her to her boyfriend’s house because his parents were gonna bring them to the airport,” Katherine Cruz said. “I remember standing outside the car and just giving her a hug, telling her I was gonna miss her.
“She was gonna be gone for a long time.”
In 20 years of life, Katie Cruz was a biochemistry major, pre-med student and member of Purdue Student Government. She was an EMT. She was a member of the Beta Phi sorority. At Carlsbad High School, she was part of an awards-winning news broadcasting team, served on the school board and helped peers with math.
She was a daughter, granddaughter, sister, girlfriend, friend and Boilermaker before her death on Jan. 24 following an accident.
“We’ve just had an outpouring of love from the community,” Katherine Cruz said. “We’ve had a lot of people reaching out, telling us what an impact she had made on their lives. We’re realizing how many people that she touched, and we’re very proud of her.”
Outreach from both the Boilermaker and Carlsbad communities didn’t stop at phone calls and texts. As of Wednesday night, over $15,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe page to create a scholarship in Katie’s honor.
A select few seniors receive scholarships from Carlsbad High School school at the end of each year, Katherine Cruz said. When she graduated in 2019, Katie received one of those scholarships.
Jill Armstrong, a family friend of the Cruzes’, suggested that Katherine Cruz and her family establish a scholarship in Katie’s name for students pursuing medical careers. Armstrong set up the GoFundMe for the scholarship.
“Katie passionately pursued medicine not only through her studies, but also by completing a medical internship in high school, participating in medical research at Purdue, finishing her EMT training and finally by donating her organs to save multiple lives,” the GoFundMe description reads.
Conner MacGray, a sophomore at Purdue, met Katie in middle school. The two began to date during their sophomore year at Carlsbad High School. They had been together ever since, including two years at Purdue.
“She was really enthusiastic,” MacGray said. “She loved to plan things, so she was always planning events. We went on a lot of trips together.
“She was super aware that if you wanna do something you should just do it,” he added. “You shouldn’t wait around, because eventually you might not have the opportunity to do it anymore.”
MacGray recalled a 24-day trip the two took to Europe in the summer of 2019, which he described as one of his favorite memories of Katie.
“She spent a lot of time planning. Years planning it,” MacGray said. “We started working the summer before, started making money.
“We went to a bunch of different places, and it’s kinda funny because it seemed like she was always busy trying to make sure we were going on to the next thing. But she enjoyed it a lot, and I think it was the thing she wanted to do most in her life.”
When Katie hit her head on the night of Thursday, Jan. 21, MacGray brought her back to her house to sleep. On Friday morning, MacGray came to check on her and stayed with her for the weekend. While MacGray suspected she had a minor concussion, he said Katie protested going to the hospital.
Saturday evening, Katie Cruz asked MacGray to make her food.
“I told her I’d make her eggs,” MacGray said. “Because she likes eggs. A little bit later, she told me she wanted food, and I (said), ‘I already made you eggs.’ She was not in a good mental state at that point. She would forget what she said.
“I was laughing, and I was like, ‘I just got you food.’ She liked to argue with me too, she argued all the time. I wouldn’t give in, and she just went back to bed.
“That was the last conversation I had with her.”
The next morning, MacGray found her unresponsive. He called 911, and Katie was rushed to a Lafayette hospital. An hour later, she was transferred to Indianapolis.
Katie was pronounced dead the same day.
MacGray said he initially wondered what might have been different if they had gone to the hospital sooner, but doctors told him it may not have made a difference.
“(The doctors) said that if I had brought her in that first morning she hit her head, she still probably would have had permanent brain damage,” MacGray said. “Which would have been pretty hard for her to live with. I know she wouldn’t want to live that way.”
Katherine Cruz said that since Katie’s death, she has spent time talking to her daughter’s friends, including MacGray, to process their grief.
“It was really helpful to talk to her friends and to hear them say wonderful things about her, and how she will be missed,” Katie’s mother said. “One person in particular had said what good advice she gave and how he really liked to talk to her.
“I wanna be there for those kids. I think this is really hard for them to process. This is hard for me to process and I’m 50, and they’re 20. So I’ve reached out to the University to make sure they’re getting the support they need, the counseling they need, and whatever they need to be successful this semester and beyond.”
As days continue to pass, MacGray, a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, said he has begun to feel better with the support of his community of friends.
“It’s kind of up and down,” he said. “Some days it’s worse than others for whatever reason, because you’ll think about it, then the next day you’re able to distract yourself and it’s not that bad.”
The Cruz family hosted a celebration of life for Katie at one of her friends’ house in Carlsbad on Saturday after her cremation. Katherine Cruz said Katie will always be with her.
“I don’t know how to say this, but I do feel her presence, and I feel like she’s helping me through this,” Katherine Cruz said. “(She was a) very strong-willed person, (and) she touched a lot of lives.”