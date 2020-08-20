David Sanders, Purdue professor and member of the West Lafayette City Council, shared his background with viruses, opinions on Purdue and the city’s mandates and hopes for returning students.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Q: How has your research influenced your opinions on reopening guidelines?
A: I’ve been working on these issues of emerging diseases for at least 15 years. I’ve been working on it for longer but I’ve been considering these issues and been consulted about these issues for at least 15 years.
The research that I’ve conducted, I’ve traveled on behalf of the U.S. government to inspect the formerly secret bioweapons lab in Siberia to prevent the spread of biological weapons. These are issues of interactions between science and society, the implications of science for public policy, for public safety for issues about how infectious diseases, especially emerging diseases, are spread in the human population, and these are at the core of what I’ve been working on for more than 15 years.
So I say that science is a knowledge-based discipline and you have to bear the facts, the primary literature, the value of statistics and the value of really understanding what we’re measuring, how we’re measuring and what are the limits of those measurements. All of those things are really the only basis for my opinions and for my public stances on issues. It’s all based upon my academic career, the research I’ve conducted, but also my reading and understanding of the scientific literature.
Q: What do you think Purdue has done well in terms of its reopening plans?
A: I think the most important positive step that Purdue has taken is to mandate influenza vaccinations. I think that that shows commitment to a science-based approach to the spread of infectious diseases — I think that’s very important.
I do have to say, if you think about the number of students, faculty and staff and the difficulty of administering a vaccination program under conditions of requiring distancing, you’re really going to want to get it accomplished in the first month and not in October when there are issues of how many doses are there.
But how are they actually, physically, going to vaccinate that many people in that period of time? If you’re thinking about, rough numbers, 40,000 students, then that means you have to be vaccinating, in order to finish by October, more than a thousand students a day. You need to have the space and you need to have the human resources, the staff to do that. So it’s a very positive step, but I question how it’s going to be accomplished.
Q: What could Purdue have done better in its reopening process?
A: I have two major concerns. One is that the faculty have been inadequately consulted. The University seems to feel that explaining what they’re doing is the same as consultation, and that is not. They didn’t really ask for input into the planned decision. There was a staff effort to provide them with that, but the University really wasn’t that interested in obtaining that sort of input.
The other thing is, the way this is being framed is there is no risk to the students. We are concerned about at-risk faculty and staff, and that’s fine, but the no-risk student component to that is in fact factually wrong. When you just focus on death as the outcome of a disease, it’s true, it is fairly rare for people of college age to die from COVID-19.
But we have all the evidence we need about the fact that there are already sustained problems for a certain population, the younger population. A COVID infection that could last a week shows that there’s persistence of symptoms, and while we don’t fully understand the long-term consequences, it is almost certain that there will be long-term consequences.
So to say that the only approach to oppose the opening of the University is, to quote President Daniels, is “unscientific” — that’s wrong. It is unscientific to ignore the other effect of this emerging infectious disease and we are learning more and more as time goes on.
Q: What are the differences between Purdue’s response and the city’s response?
A: I don’t exactly frame it as differences. I think the only domains that are important are the state, the county, the city and Purdue. The state has certain mandates, and while the city and county have certain opportunities for intervention, their authority is partially limited by the way the state acts and the state emergency regulation. So I believe the county and the city, we’re doing everything we can to try to make sure that things are successful.
The city of West Lafayette and Tippecanoe County, through the efforts of its health commissioner, are doing whatever they can to help make Purdue’s reopening successful. Having the mask mandate and restricting bars and restaurants, that is actually going to help Purdue succeed, and I hope the Purdue administration appreciates the efforts being made by the local authorities to help make the reopening as safe as possible.
And Purdue’s response, for example mandating masks on campus, limiting the size of classes and gatherings, is exactly the right thing to do. If you’re going to reopen, those sorts of approaches are appropriate. The question ultimately is, has the administration taken into consideration all of the information and all of the reasons that indicate that reopening may not be such a good idea?
Q: What will the class you’re teaching on COVID-19 this semester entail?
A: We’re going to discuss the basic science of SARS-CoV-2, or as it’s known, COVID-19, working with viruses and talking about that. But we’re also going to be focusing a lot on the intersection of science and society. We’re going to be looking at the primary literature and trying to give students a sense of how to evaluate evidence in the scientific literature of works not only for virology, but also scientific publication technology.
We’re going to be looking at how you critically evaluate data, how you make proper inferences. We’re also going to be dealing with how the media deals with the information about COVID; we’re going to be dealing with the politics of COVID. We’re going to talk about a vaccine and antiviral approaches both from the scientific perspective — how the vaccine is designed to work — and also what the trials tell us, but also the politics and the media and the way they deal with vaccination.
The same thing is going to be true with masks. We’re going to deal with both the physics and the politics of masks. We’re going to be examining how different countries and different states have confronted the pandemic. And we’re also going to be talking about conspiracy theories and how they’ve popped up and contaminated the discussion about COVID.
So it’s going to be a very broad-based course. I’ve lined up some really excellent guest lecturers, who I don’t want to expose just yet, who are leaders in the field. One of the things I’m very happy about is I’ve been able to get historians who can talk about past pandemics and about how our situation today is both similar and different from those historical pandemics.
The most critical element is that the students are going to be doing a lot of the research. They’re each going to get a particular topic to investigate and make a presentation in class and then we’re going to be discussing.
Q: How many students are signed up for the course? How will it be held?
A: We have 50 students, and I was told by advisers that it filled up almost instantaneously. As soon as it was opened, it was filled.
The class will be remote synchronous. That’s the only way you can really have the sort of interaction that you need. I want them to actually meet the guest lecturers. It’s a lot easier in the sense that I don’t have to pay to bring them in, we’re doing it through electronic means, but still I think it’ll be exciting for them to have firsthand interactions with these leaders in their fields. And it also provides us the opportunity for discussion of the topics.
Q: Are you optimistic for the Fall?
A: I’m hoping that we have (minimal) cases. That students, faculty and staff all take Purdue and the community as a whole into account. Really that’s the important thing that Purdue really has to be taking into account, and I’m not sure that that effect is fully taken into account.
But I think that the cancellation of the Big Ten season is a positive step. I really think that we have to be very, very careful about gatherings, even in practice settings, of people involved in college sports at this time.
So I hope that we don’t have an outbreak, I hope that it doesn’t spread to the community or to the faculty and staff. I hope that we have no poor outcomes for the students at Purdue. I hope that everybody will obey the rules that govern reopening, but I can’t make any predictions about what will actually happen.
Q: What do you wish for students to know as they return to campus?
A: I wish them to understand that, except with their immediate roommates, they need to be masked and they need to be distanced at all times. The larger the number of people to which they are exposed, the greater the likelihood that they will be potentially infected and also, even unwittingly, exposing others to SARS-CoV-2. It’s a statistical matter, and I don’t want people to be panicking or scared, that’s not the right attitude. The correct attitude is that we are all in this together. We need to be protecting one another. I tell people all the time, I don’t wear the mask to protect me, I wear the mask to protect you, because I don’t really know whether I am protected or have been infected or have been exposed. We have to think that the purpose is to protect others, and it’s irresponsible to have any other attitude.
I think the vast majority of students are going to understand that ... not only are they protecting others, they are protecting themselves as well. And there are serious potential long-term consequences to exposure, to (being) infected, even for them. It’s still an emerging disease. We’re still learning about it. I can’t quantify what the risk is, but we do know that distancing and masks do work. They are effective, they are measures that will prevent transmission of the disease and they are essential.
As a member of the Purdue community and a member of their host community ... students need to be responsible. And I can anticipate that the vast majority of Purdue students are responsible and will act in a responsible manner.