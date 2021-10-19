Student farm shares vegetables, food with community

When the dining courts switched to take-out because of COVID-19, Petrus Langenhoven, one of the co-directors of the student farm off Cherry Lane, said there was much less demand for fresh produce. With students gone, the farm had to find a way to shift income very fast.
Even though the dining halls weren’t open because of COVID-19, the farm decided to run as normal since the plants had already been planted.
“It’s not been necessarily a super tough transition, but it’s definitely been quick,” Christopher Adair, student farm manager, said. “I thought we had a great thing going with dining before COVID hit, and then when COVID happened, everybody was left scrambling … so we had to kind of transition almost immediately.”
The summer after students were sent home, the farm started a small Community Supported Agriculture program, which sends fresh produce to its members. Adair said it went well, and they decided to expand the CSA.
There are 78 people in the program now, and they receive vegetables and other products each week on Friday afternoons.
To participate in the CSA, individuals signed up and paid $460 ahead of time for 22 weeks of produce. Adair said the goal was to have 50 people involved in the program.
“We actually had about 130-odd applications, so we had to show people away,” Langenhoven said. “So the demand is really there from the Purdue and West Lafayette community.”
The next CSA, starting in June, hopes to have 100 participants. When sign-ups for the next CSA open, those interested can sign up for “The Boilermaker Vegetable Season Pass” via a Qualtrics link on the Purdue Student Farm website.
Reasoning for the dining court’s decreased purchases from the student farm hasn’t been provided by the chefs, Langenhoven said.
“The communication has been very haphazard,” he said.
He said some dining courts will still consistently buy from the farm, while others have stopped completely.
“COVID caused a lot of issues and a lot of problems so (the dining courts) never really fully got back on the horse of buying from us,“ he said.
Though overall buying has decreased, Wiley Dining court chef Darcy Smink said she still buys often from the Purdue Student Farm.
“I’m a big proponent of the farm,” Smink said. “I use it as much as I can in Wiley.”
The chefs aren’t mandated to buy from the farm, but she buys from it in a show of support.
Smink also said the dining courts were greatly affected by the pandemic, and those changes made it hard to use the fresh produce from the farms, which decreased overall purchases.
“COVID was hard because we weren’t all you can eat anymore,” she said. “Our menus were not as creative and as fun and as plentiful as we’ve been known for.
“Now that we’re kind of getting back out of things, and I can build real salad bars again, I’m doing what I can to bring it back.”
Some of the reasons Adair said the dining courts haven’t been buying as much is the farm doesn’t produce enough, which Smink confirmed. Both Adair and Smink said the dining courts have had labor shortages, which make it difficult to process the farm’s food.
“When we sell them 300 pounds of peppers, they have to cut them up,” Adair said. “They have to process those and they don’t have the labor to do stuff like that right now.”
Smink said although the food ordered from Piazza Produce Inc., a produce company based in Indianapolis, is good, the local food from the farm “is always a better product.”
While Smink buys from the farm, Adair said quality “for some (place) like the dining halls, that doesn’t entirely matter. We don’t always match up cleanly with what dining wants, because they’re huge, giant, black holes for vegetables and produce, and we can’t provide enough.”
Langenhoven said since the quality of the food from the farm is increased due to how locally it’s produced, as opposed to other larger chains.
“We don’t have to pick it early to ship it somewhere, so we can pick it when it’s mature,” he said. “That’s already a huge advantage and flavor boost for the consumer.”