The Purdue University Graduate School has announced plans for an in-person commencement ceremony for doctoral students at 10 a.m. May 16 in Elliott Hall of Music.
“We are so pleased to be able to offer an in-person graduation experience for graduate students and a hooding ceremony for those receiving the highest degree that the university offers,” Linda Mason, dean of the Graduate School, said in a news release Friday. “We look forward to welcoming all graduate students back in Elliott Hall when it is safe to do so.”
The university previously announced that the ceremony for all undergraduate and professional candidates (Doctor of Audiology, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Doctor of Pharmacy), and Graduate School master’s degree candidates will be in Ross-Ade Stadium at 10 a.m. May 15.
The ceremonies will be in accordance with Protect Purdue guidelines. Any specific health and safety information will be communicated closer to the ceremony, according to the release.
Graduates participating in the May 15 ceremony will receive a to-be-determined number of tickets to distribute, and the Purdue Athletic Ticket Office will assist with seating in Ross-Ade. The Hall of Music will assist in ticketing for the May 16 Elliott Hall ceremony.