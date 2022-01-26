An impassioned speech by the Head of the Purdue English Department, Dorsey Armstrong, headlined the first Purdue Graduate Student Government meeting of the year, on Tuesday.
The English Department’s budget crisis has continued into the new year, with a total of zero new cohorts being admitted into the graduate department in 2022.
“We will not be able to offer courses to our undergraduate majors,” Armstrong said. “We’ve lost so many faculty, and the graduate student population that would often teach those classes has been cut down as well.”
Armstrong said the cut is part of an effort by the Dean’s Office to shrink the English Department, and the Dean’s Office has not communicated with the English Department since announcing the budget changes to the department. Between Dec. 15 and Jan. 21, Armstrong sent three emails to Provost Akridge asking for a meeting to clarify the situation. As of Jan. 26, there has been no response, not even an acknowledgement, Armstrong said.
“On October 7, the Dean’s office informed us that the $304,000 returned to the English graduate student’s budget was now being re-characterized as a loan which would be paid in three years,” Armstrong said. “There was never any talk of that prior to October 7.”
Along with no new graduate students, the English Department is not allowed to hire any new staff members despite the College of Liberal Arts getting 40 new hires this year. The hiring and admit freeze, Armstrong said, is due to a last minute change by the CLA office causing the English Department to unknowingly over-admit students.
“Along the same meeting (in which $304,000 were re-characterized as a loan) administrators were informed that the Purdue Writing Lab would no longer be able to continue funding the 19-20 cohorts set to be admitted in 2022,” Armstrong said.
The cohorts, mostly grad students, funded by the Purdue Writing Lab were moved into the English Department’s budget without the English Department’s consent. The CLA Business Office proceeded to reach out to Armstrong and said they wanted the $304,000 loan over a period of three years.
“We have enough money (to pay the loan) in spendable accounts, but instead we’re told we can’t transfer any money from spendable accounts except for what they allow us to transfer,” Armstrong said. “We’re not being allowed to move over $600,000. So we are offering all kinds of ways to cover a debt that has been created not by us, but for us.”
Armstrong emphasized that the impact of the English Department being cut would be felt by the entire university.
“The ICAP (Introductory Composition at Purdue) which offers first year writing, a requirement for all undergraduates at Purdue, will be unable to meet university-wide demand for classes. This already happened this past Fall in 2021. We were told that, though the courses were capped to 20 students per class, the University needed them to be capped at 22 in order to meet demand,” Armstrong said.
The standard size for a writing intensive class is ideally around 15 students, according to Armstrong.
Director of Counseling and Psychological Services at Purdue, Chris Hanes, was also in attendance. His presentation centered around the work CAPS has been doing over the past year, including offering students a hotline for any mental health issues they may have.
Life Team Chair of PGSG, Aashina Aggarwal, asked Hanes about the possibility of extending hours for the CAPS hotline, currently open Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to which Hanes said they could ”start a dialogue about (it).”
One of the programs being offered by CAPS is the WellTrack App,an app which CAPS introduced to allow users to monitor their mental health and seek help. According to Hanes, the usage of the app is currently very low, with only around 1000-2000 users per year compared to Purdue’s 50,000 student population.
PGSG also passed a bill to fund a grant available to graduate students with surplus funds from its budget. PGSG President Madelina Nuñez said the grant would be used as quick funds for critical needs like food, shelter, and emergency funds.
“We’re having a starting seed of $10,000. Applicants who apply in a year can receive up to $1,000 in that year,” Nuñez said. “Our goal is for this to be for critical needs, we want to be able to meet those needs within 48 to 72 hours and make sure to get money in our applicants hands.”