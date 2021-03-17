Some students who were involved in large parties and off-campus gatherings or neglected surveillance testing are facing suspension up to expulsion, according to a letter from the dean of students emailed to students Wednesday night.
“I was saddened and disappointed by the reports of numerous large parties and gatherings that occurred off campus,” Dean Katie Sermersheim wrote in her letter. “My office investigated each of those reported parties and were forced to take swift action against those involved. As a result, some of those students are no longer a part of our community.
“Those students with previous violations — repeat offenders who have shown disregard for the protections of our community — were suspended from Purdue,” she added. “Furthermore, students who have repeatedly not participated in the required surveillance testing have faced disciplinary action as well.”
An additional 130 students to date are on probation for refusing the required surveillance testing, Sermersheim said.
Doty could not provide specifics regarding the students’ refusal to participate in testing, but said he “(thinks) they just ignored the testing messages.”
In her letter, Sermersheim did not clarify how many students were suspended or expelled, but as of Wednesday night, six students are “recommended for suspension,” said Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty.
One such gathering occurred in a high-rise apartment with about 125 people in a 750-square-foot unit, according to previous Exponent reporting. At least 12 students from that gathering faced disciplinary action at the time, ranging from probation to expulsion.
Another occurred outdoors at the Chauncey Pointe Apartments, where many students were seen not wearing masks or staying sufficiently distanced from each other.
Per the student code of conduct, students who were suspended will have their student status terminated for a limited time.
Probationary status, which affects students who missed surveillance testing, restricts students from holding elected or appointed positions in recognized student organizations, according to the student code of conduct. Additional restrictions may be implemented on a case-by-case basis by a student conduct officer.
“Making the decision to remove — expel or suspend — a student from our Boilermaker community is one of the hardest decisions that I have to make,” Sermersheim wrote. “I do not take it lightly.”
Sermersheim thanked the “95%” of students who adhere to the Protect Purdue Pledge.
“We cannot let the behaviors of some negate the collective hard work done by others,” she wrote.