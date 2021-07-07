A networking group designed to encourage and up-lift women plans to open a new chapter at Purdue.
The Women’s Network was founded in the fall of 2017 after founder Jamie Vinick attended a seminar in the spring. A banking executive came to talk about her success, but no questions were asked about being a woman in a male-dominated field. Vinick said she was too intimidated to ask questions herself.
“Our whole mission is to connect collegiate and recently graduated women with each other and to leaders across many industries and to celebrate ambition,” Vinick said.
Forty-two chapters have been launched at American universities, and the network hosts a podcast featuring the stories of successful women. The Women’s Network is now expanding and adding 100 more chapters at schools in the United States and Canada.
“We believe there’s a need on the Purdue campus for a community like ours,” Vinick said.
The Women’s Network hosts events for its members including workshops, book club meetings and guest speakers to help members network and learn professional skills.
“The skills that these members are going to be learning from being a part of the network’s not something you’re just going to be using in your college years and in your career,” Lara Janosz said. “It’s something you’re going to be using for the rest of your life.”
Janosz is a sophomore at the University of Michigan, has been a member of the Michigan chapter since February and is a summer recruiting intern.
An application to join the network can be found on The Women’s Network website as well the Purdue chapter’s Instagram page. A link to apply to be a member of the executive board or a campus ambassador can also be found on the Instagram page. There is no cost to apply and no membership dues.