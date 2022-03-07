Purdue Winter Guard finished first in its division at last weekend’s Chicago regional competition, leaving prelims at the top of the leaderboard and finishing finals with a score of 81 points out of 100.
“The last time we performed was at the Chicago regional in 2020 and it’s cool because we got to go back there and achieve higher than our previous score,” said Breanna Roti, a student captain and a senior in the Polytechnic Institute. “It’s nice to know we can come back after a pandemic.”
Roti is one of three student captains for the winter guard. Carrie Gorman, a junior in the College of Science and Hannah Tomkins, a senior in the College of Engineering are also captains. The director of the guard is Jef Furr.
“As of last weekend, out of the 40 groups that have competed in our division, we’re ranked sixth in the nation,” Furr said.
“Color guard is what we normally call our fall season with the marching band,” Gorman said. “We spin flags and sometimes weapons like rifles and sabres, which are made of wood and metal. We’re basically just a visual component of the marching band.
“When we do our indoor season, winter guard, that’s more about us. It’s all just visual performance art. We have a song, we do a whole routine to the song with flags, rifles, sabres and dance.”
The team practiced its current show: “Sometimes It Snows in April,” on Saturday. Using the song by Prince, the show is focused on the feeling of longing. Unlike some of the team’s other performances, it emphasizes beauty over mechanics.
During the fall season, the guard usually practices five days a week for two hours each, not including game days. During the winter season, the team typically practices twice a week for two hours at a time and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Color guard auditions take place in April at Purdue. No experience is required, but many members have experience from their high school teams. Winter guard membership is also decided by auditions, but potential performers must have been a member of a fall band or orchestra class.
“If you had done marching band, if you had done fall color guard, then you’re eligible to try out for winter guard,” Tomkins said. “Our drum major, one year, tried out. He had no experience but he made the team.”
Winter Guard International, the governing body for winter guards, has established two main divisions, scholastic and independent, which are each divided into classes based on skill level. The scholastic division is reserved for high schools, so Purdue competes in the independent division in the “A” class. Only a few of the other teams in the division are also affiliated with colleges, most groups being independent performance organizations based in different parts of the country and world.
The team participates in several competitions leading up to the Color Guard World Championships, held by WGI from April 7 to 9 in Dayton, Ohio.
“This year we have two regionals and the finals. We also have several exhibition/preview shows for people at Purdue and family members that want to attend,” Gorman said.
Gorman, Roti and Tomkins said sometimes the pursuit of winter guard excellence can be challenging. The many moving parts and motions of a show mean that team members can get injured. If members are quarantined, they miss practices and can fall behind. Even those in good health are sore and tired. However, the captains said none of these things compromise their experience.
“I love seeing everybody grow and develop together,” Tomkins said. “We all come from different programs and backgrounds and levels of experience, so it’s great that we’re able to help each other and build up skills that some people don’t have.”
“It’s not really normal for a university to have a winter guard program, so we’re really grateful that Purdue has this and that we can balance this with our classes,” Roti said. “It’s really special.”
Those interested in updates from the team can follow them on Facebook and Instagram @purduegoldensilkscolorguard.