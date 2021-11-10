Purdue's board of trustees has scheduled four committee meetings over the last three days, three of which are executive sessions.
Executive sessions are closed to the public, and are typically followed by a public board meetings and public announcements. But no such meetings or announcements are scheduled to follow these sessions.
The board's academic and student affairs committee will hold a public meeting Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in room 326 of the Stewart Center, Purdue announced in a Wednesday press release. The committee will reconvene in the same room upon the meeting's adjournment to begin the executive session. There, the committee will discuss "records classified as confidential by state or federal statute, and the assessment of, or negotiation with, another entity concerning the establishment of a collaborative relationship or venture to advance the university’s research, engagement or education mission."
The press release cited two Indiana state statutes as the reason for the session's confidentiality.
The "collaborative relationship" may be in reference to the ongoing negotiations between the university and Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media over the sale of WBAA radio. The status of the negotiations are unclear at this time, but Purdue hasn't yet filed with the Federal Communications Commission, which it must to to receive approval for the transfer of WBAA's broadcast license. Whether this is the topic of the meeting or not is unconfirmed.
Later the same day, the physical facilities committee will meet in executive session at 12:30 p.m. in room 119 of Hovde Hall, the release said. There the committee will discuss "strategy with respect to the purchase or lease of real property prior to a contract or option to purchase being executed by the parties, and the assessment of, or negotiation with, another entity concerning the establishment of a collaborative relationship or venture to advance the university’s research, engagement or education mission."
Again, the release cited two Indiana state statutes as the reason for confidentiality.
The compensation committee will meet for a virtual executive session Thursday at 10 a.m., according to previous Exponent reporting.
The board's website doesn't reflect any of these newly scheduled meetings — they were announced only through an email from the office of the trustees. The trustees' last public meeting was held on Oct. 1, when over 100 students packed into the Stewart Center to demand action for sexual assaults on campus. The next public meeting is scheduled for Dec. 3 — an executive session will be held on Dec. 2.