The “queen of cursive,” Republican Sen. Jean Leising, had been trying to pass cursive writing legislation for 13 years in indiana, each time watching it die in the House.
In 2023, she made progress.
Leising authored Senate Bill 72 with the support of Democrat Rep. Sheila Klinker of Lafayette. The new law requires public and state-accredited nonpublic schools to report to the department of education by Oct. 1 as to whether cursive writing is being taught.
“I’ve had attorneys at the Statehouse tell me that I better keep pushing for cursive writing,” she said, laughing. “And I’ll say, ‘Why do you care?’”
Yet, apparently some do. One attorney, who had a family trip planned out of the country, took his 14-year-old son for a passport. Not knowing before then that his son couldn’t sign his name in cursive, the attorney said he felt embarrassed.
“I said, ‘So what did you do?’ And he said, ‘We took him off to the side and taught him how to sign his name,’” the 74-year-old said.
Leising’s district includes 15 public, eight private and one charter school. Only the public schools there don’t teach students cursive writing.
“We’re creating, without thinking about it, a disparity between the learning happening in public and private schools,” Leising said, “and maybe it’s on a bigger scale than anybody has even thought about.”
Her mission is not to mandate schools to teach cursive. Instead, the point is to gather data regarding whether there is a disparity between public and nonpublic school education.
Meanwhile, the first class of students who have reached college without learning to read cursive writing have begun to appear on campus.
O.T. Ford, the Purdue history academic program manager, said he thinks cursive can affect students’ academic lives.
“I think cursive is a learnable skill, even in college, but you’re at a disadvantage,” Ford said.
The argument against teaching cursive writing in schools, Leising said, is the growth of the digitization of classrooms, and cursive writing isn’t part of standardized tests.
“It’s not always going to be digital,” said Klinker, a former teacher. “There are certain times, like coming into the Statehouse and seeing the Constitution on the wall. Don’t you want to be able to read it?”
As a former teacher, Klinker is a strong proponent for keeping cursive writing in schools.
“I just think it’s knowledge that you need to have,” she said. “The problem is somebody’s making these (decisions) and they’re not including a lot of teachers in that decision making.”
Ali Kushki, a Purdue elementary education lecturer, said there is a breakdown in communication without cursive writing.
“A lot of what we see today in our handwriting is a reflection of the advances that have been made in technology,” he said. “One of the reasons that we are losing our ability to write cursive is the advent of modern technologies. We don’t even use pens or pencils, it’s just typing.”
William Gray, an associate professor of history, said he prefers to grade assignments through BrightSpace because he has found students have trouble reading comments that he writes in cursive.
Gray’s research focuses on 20th-century Europe. Being able to read German cursive, which required special training, helps him with his work and in deciphering handwritten documents.
With the rise of artificial intelligence use in schools, Gray said he expects teachers will assign more handwritten essays to ward off cheating. Knowing cursive will help with writing more quickly.
Leising has been trying to get a cursive writing bill passed for 13 years, but each had been overturned until S.B. 72.
“I’m hoping with the bill, that I very much had to compromise on to get through the legislature, that it’ll show at least the number of schools that are not teaching it,” Leising said. “This might help me get a cursive mandate passed.”
Rep. Robert Behning, chair of the education committee, has “killed the mandated bill” each year, Leising said, because he views cursive writing lessons as too time-consuming.
He held a hearing for S.B. 72 because he was interested in seeing whether the data is accurate and whether there is a disparity in public and private schools.
“If we would have mandated (S.B. 72), it wouldn’t have passed,” Klinker said, “because these folks in the Senate and the House, very conservative fellas and gals, do not like mandates.”