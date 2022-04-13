The Black Student Union posted a statement on its Instagram in response to a report published by Madison County prosecutor Rodney Cummings regarding the altercation between Purdue student Adonis Tuggle and Purdue police officer Jon Selke.
"While, we have worked to communicate with administration on this occurrence, the lack of transparency and communication has prompted us to publicize these demands on behalf of the student body," the statement reads.
"It is incumbent on Purdue's BSU to communicate the concerns of the students to the university's administration to call for reform that benefits current students and future Black Boilermakers alike, as well as the entirety of the Purdue Community."
The demands in question are derived from a town hall the BSU hosted on Feb. 10, Purdue Student Government, the National Society of Black Engineers and the African American Association.
The "list of constructive demands" is divided into two main sections: "reformations of the Purdue police department," and "demands to ensure the transparency and support from Purdue administration."
The "reformations" section asks that all officers complete a "comprehensive and formalized racial bias training that is peer-reviewed and approved by the Racial Equity Institute and other experts." It also asks that the bias training follow principles in Harvard Business Review article "Unconscious Bias training that works."
Additionally, the sections asks that all non-violent or domestic police calls have a trained social worker who has undergone racial bias training on the scene wearing a bodycam, improved training implementation of conflict resolution, de-escalation and civic proficiency.
"All current training requirements shall increase to double the current required hours before being allowed to serve," the list reads.
It also asks PUPD to make all bodycam footage available and easily accessible as well as present "metrics on all interactions and engagements with student organizations and events," on a monthly basis.
The "transparency" section calls for the formation of a Purdue university Judiciary Review Board, comprised of at least 20 student leaders, 15 faculty and staff members, five administration members and a representative from the board of trustees, whose primary responsibility would be to review all inquiries relating to "rape, racial harassment, severe criminal deviance and any discriminatory action." The findings of this board would be published to the Purdue community.
In addition, the list demands that the university open a line of communication for the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging so updates of campus incidents can be shared with the student body.
"We urge that the administration of Purdue university and PUPD hear the numerous demands of the student populous to address the current sentiments of the distrust and anger many in the Black and Greater Lafayette community have towards Purdue and PUPD," the statement reads.
The statement was signed by the president and vice president of the BSU, the president of NSBE, the president of the national Pan-Hellenic council, the president of AAA and the outgoing president of PSG.