Purdue trustees approved Early Learning Indiana to be the primary child care operator for when it opens a new child care facility in August 2022.
The move will reportedly increase child care capacity for children six weeks to five years old by nearly one-third, according to a Purdue News release.
"The new approximately 16,600-square-foot child care center will be built on a two-acre parcel on Kent Avenue in West Lafayette – an ideal location due to its proximity to residential neighborhoods, the Purdue Research Park and commute patterns," the release said.
The selection comes as a result of the 2019 decision to construct a new child care facility on Kent Avenue that was delayed because of the pandemic.
With the construction of the new facility and demolition of the Patty Jischke Early care and Education Center, Purdue says it plans to increase child capacity by about 100 children.
Early Learning Indiana will be responsible for day-to-day child care operating costs and will pay rent to offset the cost of the construction of the new facility, and pay for any repairs to current child care facilities.
“We are truly honored to have been selected Purdue University’s partner to provide families and children with the highest-quality early childhood education experiences,” Maureen Weber, CEO of Early Learning Indiana, said.
Tuition rates for current families will remain the same for the first year under Early Learning Indiana starting in January 2022, but will be redetermined based on “state and local benchmarks.”
The release also said that tuition rates would not exceed the maximum rate for child care vouchers.
Construction on the new facility is set to begin in fall 2021.