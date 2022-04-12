Purdue police are investigating the spray paint on the base of the bell tower and the Engineering Fountain, which reads "ACAB" and "pigs" in red spray paint on multiple parts of both Purdue icons.
Building services and grounds crews were sent to power wash the base of the bell tower and the Engineering Fountain this morning.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said PUPD is using video camera footage and a hotline report description of two people to find those involved.
PUPD dispatch logs say security cameras show two male subjects wearing all black clothing with hoods up, one with white Nike Air Force Ones and both wearing face masks.
The red spray-paint appeared overnight in response to the special prosecutor reviewing the Feb. 4 police incident and announcing that neither officer Jon Selke nor Adonis Tuggle would be charged.
"ACAB," meaning "all cops are bastards," is an acronym and political slogan popularized among critics of the police during 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.