The ninth annual Purdue Day of Giving will provide donors the opportunity on Wednesday to help “power Purdue’s next giant leap,” according to a Purdue press release.
The Purdue Day of Giving is a 24-hour online, social media-driven fundraising effort across all Purdue campuses.
Purdue students, alumni, faculty, staff, parents, retirees and friends are encouraged to give back to Purdue to support the donor’s campus, college, school, program or organization of choice, the press release said.
A carnival featuring a ferris wheel, yard games, a photo booth, food trucks and more is scheduled for 2 to 8 p.m. in the France A. Córdova Recreational Sports Center parking lot on Wednesday. Purdue students who donate on Wednesday will gain access to the Ferris wheel’s fast-pass line, according to the press release.
Last year’s Purdue Day of Giving raised a record $52.5 million—topping the previous year’s $42.2 million—with 25,219 gifts received from donors around the world, the press release said.
To donate on Wednesday, visit dayofgiving.purdue.edu or call 800-319-2199. For more information, visit the Day of Giving website.