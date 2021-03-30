Purdue will open its vaccine site at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center between this Saturday and April 10, depending on when it receives doses from the state, the University announced in an email sent on behalf of its Vaccine Allocation Task Force.
The email, signed by task force chair and College of Veterinary Medicine Dean Willie Reed, details answers to questions Boilermakers have been asking for weeks: when will Purdue begin vaccinating students, and who is eligible?
All students, regardless of residency, can be vaccinated at the campus site, the email states. This includes undergraduate, graduate and professional students.
The campus clinic will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
The University will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to students, which requires two doses given 21 to 42 days apart. This could complicate scheduling for some students who may receive just one dose before they leave campus when the semester ends.
The email tells students they "will need to consider your individual circumstance and take personal responsibility in scheduling your vaccination."
If students leave for the summer before receiving their second doses, they'll have to schedule their second Pfizer vaccination at their summer residence, the email states.
The email asks those sticking around campus later into the summer to consider waiting to schedule their first doses, which would allow students leaving campus on or before May 8 to book the earliest appointments.
The email also asks students to consider their final exams and academic schedules in making appointments for their vaccines — especially considering the day or so of fatigue that commonly results from the second dose.
"It is our utmost hope that we can give a majority of our willing students, if not all, the opportunity to be vaccinated as we conclude this semester," Reed states in the email. "We will do all that we can to help make this happen; the critical factor is how much vaccine supply we receive from the state and when."
The email encouraged students to schedule their vaccinations and seemed to do all but mandate them — no mention of a campus-wide vaccination requirement was made in Tuesday's announcement.
Beyond Purdue's vaccination site, Hoosiers 16 and older in Indiana will be eligible to schedule their vaccinations starting tomorrow. Indiana residents can schedule their appointments here at one of the more than 500 sites in Indiana, 18 of which are located in Tippecanoe County.
Other Indiana colleges are also rolling out campus vaccination plans this week. Indiana University opened a vaccination site in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall yesterday, though IU's student newspaper reported that Hoosiers may wait up to three weeks to receive their first dose at the basketball arena. The Assembly Hall clinic is also administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the Indiana Daily Student.