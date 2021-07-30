A former Purdue student has been charged after police allegedly found marijuana and cocaine in his car in April, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday.
Charles Chen, 21, from Auburn, Alabama, was arrested on April 17 after Purdue police allegedly found the drugs in his car during a traffic stop. Chen was pulled over for excessive speeding, and police found marijuana buds in plastic baggies, according to the affidavit. Chen reportedly told officers the marijuana was for him personally. It weighed 17 grams.
Officers also found two sets of scales, plastic baggies and a bottle of benzocaine powder, which is reportedly used to "cut" powdered cocaine. A pill bottle had a plastic bag containing 2.5 grams of cocaine, and another plastic bag contained 13.5 grams of cocaine, the affidavit states. He also reportedly had a large amount of cash.
Chen was charged with a felony count of dealing in cocaine, a felony count of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty confirmed Friday afternoon that Chen is not currently enrolled at Purdue.