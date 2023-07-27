The Presidential Lecture Series is starting again in September, with Purdue announcing the new lineup of speakers for the Fall 2023 semester in a Thursday press release.
All upcoming events in the lecture series will be free and open to the public at Fowler Hall, according to the press release. Ticket information will be available closer to the date of the events.
On Sept. 7, Vint Cerf and Robert Kahn will speak about the history of the internet. Cerf and Kahn are credited in the press release as being the “founders of the internet,” having created the technology important in its future evolution 50 years ago.
On Sept. 12, University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos will discuss the state of America’s higher education system.
On Oct. 17, Patrick Gelsinger, the CEO of Intel, will speak about “the revitalization of semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.,” according to the press release.
On an undecided day in November, Beth Moses, the chief astronaut instructor for Virgin Galactic and Purdue alumna, will talk about her experiences in space flight.