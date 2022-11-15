The West Lafayette Board of Works and Public Safety approved a new contract for the Employee Assistance Program which provides therapy services and mental health treatment for City of West Lafayette employees free of charge.
This Employee Assistance Program, run through Willowstone Family Services, has existed since 2009 and provides mental health assistance for full-time city employees and their immediate family members, according to Diane Foster, Human Resources Director for the City of West Lafayette.
“The utilization rate increases every year,” Foster said.
Agreements for Public Services
The Board of Works also approved $121,924 for various public services provided by the Community Development Block Grant.
This money will help support various housing and food programs, Deputy Director of Development Jen Van Schuyver said.
Among the 6 programs that got funding were Meals on Wheels of Greater Lafayette, Food Finders Food Bank, and the Senior Housing Assistance and Repair Program (SHARP).
Sidewalk Closure at Airport Road
The sidewalk along Airport Road between Harrison Street and US-52 will be closed from Nov. 15 till Jan. 6 for the installation of a water main, said Chris Gmyrek, an Engineering Technician representing the City of West Lafayette Engineering Department. This will supply water to various buildings that are developed in the area.
The sidewalk will be closed from Nov. 15 to Jan. 6. A temporary walkway will be added as a detour for pedestrians.