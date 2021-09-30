Greek organizations, students respond to rape allegations

After numerous allegations of sexual assaults in Greek life, both individual members and some houses have taken steps to curb the rising issue.
“There have been four reported assaults in the past week or so that occurred at fraternities, and three of those occurred at four-way functions,” Phi Sigma Rho President Claire Rightley said Monday. “(Administration is) doing absolutely nothing about the increase in assaults.”
Multiple sources within Greek Life who wished to be anonymous said the number of sexual misconduct cases reported this semester is as high as nine, and the number of sexual assaults reported is four.
Purdue police Capt. Song Kang said in a Wednesday phone call that he could neither confirm nor deny the amount of sexual assaults reported. At least two sexual assaults have been reported through campus security authorities, a process known as CSA reports, at “unknown fraternities on campus,” according to PUPD logs. Because CSA reports come from third parties, Kang said police often don’t have a lot of information on them. The Exponent has filed a public records request for the number of rapes and sexual assaults reported to Purdue Police this semester.
West Lafayette police Lt. Jon Eager said that as of Wednesday evening, no reports had been filed by any off campus fraternity houses. However, he said “it doesn’t mean that any of the sexual assaults did not occur with fraternity members.
“Not everybody that is a victim comes forward,” Eager said. “They go through a whole litany of emotions. A lot of reasons why they may not come forward.”
Purdue Student Government issued a statement Wednesday night, saying it “condemns the actions of all perpetrators and the culture of normalization and non-transparency surrounding sexual violence allegations.”
In response to the increased number of reported sexual assaults, the Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association canceled all four way functions indefinitely.
“Although canceling four-way functions is merely a temporary fix, we need to make an active and permanent change in our Greek community,” a statement sent to Greek Life members Friday said.
“As councils, we ask you to look after one another and support the women of our community who have been affected by actions from the previous week,” the release said. “We encourage the community to stay united and uphold the RESPECT (resilience, education, sexuality, purpose, equity, culture and truth) initiative; the fundamental values linked to a woman’s experience on campus.”
The statement came one week after an alleged rape reported at Zeta Beta Tau, which is under investigation.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email last week that University staff is aware of the alleged incident and that the alleged victim has been contacted.
Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life Director Brandon Cutler didn’t respond to multiple phone calls requesting comment on function closings. IFC President Kaustubh Ray said IFC has no further comment to make beyond the already released statement.
#MeToo at Purdue
A new Instagram account, “#METOO Greek Life Purdue,” has been created to address issues in Greek Life and encourage students to call for change. Students can submit their testimonies or contact the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education at https://linktr.ee/metoopurduegreeklife.
The first post on the page says the goal is to “make sure that our voices do not go unheard and that we work to provide justice and a positive change within the community.”
The founder of the account, a junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences whose middle name is Elaine, asked to keep her full name anonymous to keep attention off herself and on the issue. She said she started the account on Monday but chose to keep it private until Tuesday.
“I wanted to make sure that whatever I put out was well worded and had all the facts right,” she said in a Wednesday evening Zoom call. “I feel that what’s going on in the Greek Life community is unfair and completely unacceptable.”
Elaine said the response from Fraternity, Sorority and Co-operative life was “more than lacking” and comments made about women were sexist and “victim blaming at its finest.”
“(Brandon Cutler) said that if only we followed the bring your own beer policy, none of this would have happened,” she said.
The BYOB policy states that fraternities aren’t allowed to serve alcohol at functions. Additionally, women who attend these functions can’t bring alcohol unless they’re of legal drinking age.
Elaine said sexism and disregard for women’s safety was a common theme in meetings, and she had heard from several women in Greek Life about remarks that were made.
“At one meeting they said, ‘Men after consuming a few drinks don’t know the difference between right and wrong,’” she said. “They’re more concerned about their image than they are about us, and they wanted to keep the entire thing quiet.
“They don’t want us to stage a protest.”
The Instagram page has garnered 1,693 followers within the last 48 hours, and Elaine said she has received almost 40 personal story submissions and several additional emails.
One person said in a post that they were drugged and raped in the first semester of their freshman year. They said they were playing a drinking game that involved drinking cups filled with vodka while the person who invited them wasn’t drinking much.
“All I remember is being brought into a room, stumbling and falling trying to follow him to his bed, and next thing I know being put into a sober (car) to be taken away,” the post reads. “I don’t really remember what happened, but I know it did happen.”
Another submission tells the story of a person who was raped twice in one night their freshman year.
“I was drugged at a PCP of a fraternity when I was a freshman,” the post said. “I was then taken home in the trunk of the sober car with the person who would rape me in my own apartment, walk me to his apartment, turn off my location services so no one knew where I was, and rape me again in his apartment.
“It’s not just current students,” she said. “I’ve been getting emails from alumni, graduates, literally everyone.”
‘Change must be made’
Some Greek organizations have already responded to the recent allegations.
“The Greek organization I’m in has canceled all functions for the foreseeable future,” said Taylor Benes, an Exponent reporter and sorority member. “We’re doing it to support anyone in our Greek community who has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected by any IFC members.”
In addition to canceling functions, and to become more educated on topics like sexual assault awareness, diversity and hazing, Benes said members at her sorority are required to attend at least one event hosted by the Panhellenic Association every semester.
“I’m glad we’re having these conversations because they’re important,” Benes said. “Things are always changing, and we are always trying to make the community safer by becoming more educated. Talking about these issues and being educated are the first steps to healing and to changing the narrative.”
Although formal functions have been canceled, Benes said sorority members are still able to go out.
“We’re still allowed to go out at this time, but we’ve been told to be intentional and cautious with everything we do,” she said. “We just want functions to be safe and fun, not events that people feel uncomfortable or paranoid at.”
Benes further added that most organizations do not support the rape culture that is permeating Purdue, and many houses are working to prevent instances of sexual assault and harassment on campus.
“Change must be made,” she said. “This isn’t what Greek Life should be about. Greek Life should be about sisterhood, brotherhood and community — not fear.”
Additional reporting by Meenu Ramakrishnan, Keagan Slocum and Emily Primm, staff reporter, public safety editor and city editor.