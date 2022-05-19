Purdue mechanical engineering student Braden Aguiar, 20, was arrested early today after police say he attempted to steal the Triangle Fraternity’s paddle.
About 2:15 a.m. Thursday, police responded to an alarm at the fraternity on North University Street and found an open door on the south-side basement, according to police logs. Officers saw movement on the second floor through the window, according to Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang, and saw Aguiar, and they called the West Lafayette Police Department for backup.
Aguiar reportedly bolted out the door and was chased by police until he was finally arrested about 3:50 a.m. on preliminary charges of burglary, unauthorized residential entry and resisting law enforcement, Kang said.
Aguiar is affiliated with Phi Delta Theta, according to his LinkedIn page, which also says he was on the dean’s list twice.