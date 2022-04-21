Purdue Graduate Student Government celebrated their accomplishments over the last year and approved next year’s budget and legislation during their final meeting of the semester Wednesday evening.
The meeting began with Graduate School Dean Linda Mason briefing the attendees about Purdue’s recent decision to make a 50 million dollar investment to raise graduate student stipends and wages. The minimum salary for full-time Purdue West Lafayette campus employees will be raised to $15 an hour.
“This was a three year effort with two task forces to get through to the board,” Mason said. “We’re just thrilled to offer these raises to our students so we can go from the bottom third to the top third of stipends nationwide.”
The conversation got heated when students asked about the specifics of the latest announcement. Madelina Nuñez, president of PGSG and a graduate student in American Studies said the $15 minimum is still not enough to be a living wage.
“I’ve yet to see a cost-of-living estimate of this area as low as $31,000,” she said.
In response, Mason said, “graduate stipends are meant to be a half-time employment opportunity, not 40 hour full-time employment. If you want to work 40 hours a week, you can get a job that is 40 hours a week.”
At this remark, Nuñez said she didn’t accept that line of thinking, but she appreciated the advocacy work Mason had done to push the board to make this decision.
Mason emphasized that this was by no means the end but that this was a significant step in the right direction.
Following the brief by Mason, the meeting continued, centered primarily around recapping the work PGSG had done in the previous year, which included over 100 organized events, $100,000 in grants to graduate students and the establishment of the PGSG Emergency Needs Grant.
“From Aug. 1 to May 1, there’s (been) an event (hosted by PGSG) every three days, so great job everyone,” Nuñez said.
The final votes of the evening were dedicated to establishing a trial program to see if PGSG should fund free subscriptions to a typing assistant program for graduate students, as well as the passage of the PGSG’s budget for the upcoming semester. The typing assistant program is primarily aimed toward aiding international graduate students, who would benefit from programs that assist in grammar and sentence structure, according to the legislation.
“We are requesting $430,000 this year, an increase from last year’s budget, in order to fund more applications for grants,” said Camilo Torres Pardo, treasurer for PGSG. “This will be an additional $30,000 in funding for grants.”
The evening ended with procedural votes to establish the government for next semester. Alex Seto, a Computer Science doctoral student and chief of staff for PGSG, was elected president for the following academic year.
“I want to address the issues that we already have momentum on,” he said. “President Nuñez has done a great job so far, and I’d like to continue to push on issues like graduate student work hours in the future.”