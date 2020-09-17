University Residences will be assigning residents to bathrooms by the end of this week, according to an email from a Resident Assistant in Owen Residence Hall.
"In accordance with what we have learned and at the recommendation of the (Protect Purdue Health Center)," the email reads, "residents will be assigned bathrooms for the rest of the semester."
Students will receive their assignments by the end of the day Friday, per the email.
"Over the last month, we have learned a lot about COVID-19 and how it interacts with the residence hall environment," the email adds. "While there is no way to completely prevent COVID-19 exposure, adhering to best practices allows for the mitigation of risk through multiple layers of protection."
This announcement comes two weeks after Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty confirmed that the majority of individuals on campus who tested positive for the coronavirus lived in group housing, attributing the spread to shared living spaces.
"By assigning bathrooms," the email reads, "we can help minimize spread by limiting access to high contact areas to smaller groups of people."