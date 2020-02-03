Purdue suspended all University-sponsored travel to China on Saturday after the U.S. State Department issued a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory due to the novel coronavirus.
Six Purdue students currently on a study-abroad trip in Shanghai will return early and be reimbursed for travel expenses. Indiana University, Ball State University and the University of Notre Dame have also instituted similar policies, according to The Indianapolis Star.
Purdue currently has no positive cases of the coronavirus — which originated in Wuhan, China — nor has it deemed anyone a “patient under investigation,” according to the Purdue University Student Health Service. Only patients under investigation can be administered the blood test for the virus at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia. The CDC is the only location in the U.S. that can perform the test.
As of Sunday, there are nine confirmed cases in the U.S., in the states of California, Washington, Massachusetts, Arizona and Illinois, according to the CDC. One patient from Porter County, Indiana, tested negative for the virus on Friday, a Porter County Health Department official said.
A World Health Organization report totaled the worldwide infection count at nearly 15,000 cases and over 300 deaths, including the first death outside of China in the Philippines on Sunday.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency on Friday following the WHO’s declaration a day earlier. This opens up funding for local and state public health organizations and allows for temporary appointments of personnel to address the emergency. The Level 4 travel advisory instructs those in China to “attempt to depart by commercial means.”
Many commercial airlines have canceled flights to China, including Delta, United and American Airlines, according to USA Today.
Despite this, U.S. health officials say there is minimal risk of infection in the U.S.
“While this virus poses a serious public health threat, the risk to the American public remains low at this time, and we are working to keep this risk low,” said Alex Azar, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, in an HSS press release.
PUSH recommends washing hands thoroughly with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes and avoiding contact with sick people as strategies to prevent the spread of coronavirus.