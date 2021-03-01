A Purdue social-media campaign will promote Women's History Month throughout March using the hashtag #31PurdueWomen.
The Office of the Executive Vice President for Research and Partnerships said Monday it would honor the achievements of women in the Purdue community in honor of Women’s History Month.
The EVPRP office will make daily posts on its social media account detailing the “scholarly research, scientific achievements and historic milestones,” of female faculty, staff, students and alumni, according to a Purdue News release.
“This is the eighth year we’ve run this campaign and we haven’t featured anyone twice,” said Sarah Anderson, a writer/graphic designer in the EVPRP office. Anderson also oversees social media in research communications within EVPRP.
“All recipients have been nominated by their peers, and we encourage you to celebrate with us by sharing and retweeting their posts.”
A web-based feed will be available for those who don’t use social media, the release states.