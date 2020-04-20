The coronavirus outbreak forced many international students to make a tough decision: stay in the U.S. as the situation began to escalate, or fly home and risk their visa status.
With countries across the globe on lockdown, some students had the decision made for them.
“A lot of international students go home for the summer because it’s cheaper to go home than stay here,” said Ankita Nikalje, a doctoral candidate in the counseling psychology program in the College of Education. “My flight in May was canceled. I have to stay here now, and I’m sure that is the same situation for a lot of international students.”
International Students and Scholars sent international students a message detailing the implications of leaving the U.S. for visas.
“If you choose to exit the United States, please keep in mind that you may be restricted from re-entering to resume your educational objectives during the summer or fall semester,” wrote Christine Collins, director of ISS. “If you are unable to return for the fall semester, our office would be required to end your current visa status. If this happens, we will be prepared to assist you in regaining your status when you are able to return to campus.”
Those who remain at Purdue may feel isolated on a barren campus but connect with loved ones over the Internet.
“I’ve been calling my elderly relatives. I have health-compromised relatives, and it’s just really hard, even if you can get them on the phone,” Nikalje said. “If you have lost someone or know someone who’s been affected by it, just grieving on a college campus is … hard. Because there’s no way to be with family during this time.”
University Residences offered $750 to students who moved out of University-owned housing before March 30. Although UR is no longer accepting summer-housing contracts, it may be able to grant exceptions to “international students unable to return home due to travel restrictions and on-campus housing is the only option,” according to the UR Summer Housing webpage.
ISS and UR did not respond to requests for comment.
Nikalje said the international student experience boils down to uncertainty.
“I think the issue is the lack of information,” Nikalje said. “What happens to my program, what happens to my training, what happens to my education?”
The group Graduate Student Rights and Our Well-Being posted a survey on social media open to all students to learn how students are dealing with disruption caused by COVID-19. Lauren Murfree, a GROW guiding committee member and doctoral student in the Department of Health and Kinesiology, said the group has talked with many international students about their concerns.
“International grad students especially are in a precarious position, where they’re not sure about their funding in the summer,” Murfree said. “They can’t work outside of their visa, they don’t have the ability to go get a job like domestic students. They’re kind of stuck in this weird limbo where they have no idea what’s happening.”
The U.S. Department of State suspended visa services at all U.S. embassies and consulates on March 20, so incoming international students will likely be unable to come to campus for the fall semester. The School of Mechanical Engineering has recommended that students either defer admission or take online courses.
The Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center has continued to provide support to students virtually. Some of its programs include CAPS phone consultations, ISS office hours mental-health presentations, social events and a virtual writing group.
The center has been tracking incidents of anti-Asian prejudice, discrimination and violence and has compiled educational resources to combat the behaviors.
“There are examples of webinars across the nation that discuss how Asians and Asian Americans can respond to this and also the importance of solidarity,” said Pamela Sari, the director of AAARCC.
Sari said she doesn’t know of any incidents that have occurred on campus but has heard from several Purdue students who said they have experienced harassment off campus.
ISS continues to operate virtually, with advising conducted over the phone Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9-11:30 a.m. and Mondays through Fridays from 1:30-4 p.m.
Nikalje urged Purdue administrators to take care of international students as they suffer the consequences of the pandemic.
“We’re not being addressed or talked to directly,” Nikalje said. “It perpetuates this idea that … you are just a quota. When push comes to shove, you’re not even thinking about us.”