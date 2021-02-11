Gift-giving is an integral part of the Valentine’s Day tradition for some, and although COVID-19 restrictions put a damper on typical dinner plans, the power of presents remains unaffected.
Those gifts come in all shapes and sizes, and while there remains some holiday staples, everyone has a different opinion on what the perfect gift is.
Erin Brown, a sophomore in the Krannert School of Management, stuck with a more traditional choice.
“I would probably most like to receive flowers,” Brown said.
Many students also chose chocolate, including Jasmine Makadok, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences. She said that the dating scene in general at Purdue has been affected by COVID-19 precautions, and that will be translated in Valentine’s Day plans.
“I feel like there’s a lot less interaction and mingling,” Makadok said. “(Because of that) I think a lot less people might go out to dinner.”
Brown agreed that dates would be affected by COVID-19, especially as individuals are wary about who they surround themselves with in case of accidental exposure.
“There’s going to be a lot less pressure to go on a date because you don’t want to go out with a stranger right now,” Brown said.
However, sometimes all people want is a little reciprocation from a crush or significant other, a sentiment shared by Marlee Wall, a freshman studying in the College of Health and Human Sciences.
“What I most want for Valentine’s Day is for the person that I’m simping on to realize that they love me,” Wall said.
Some students also miss home, and with breaks in the spring semester being limited and making it harder for students to see family, even the smallest of gestures from a loved one can mean the most, Krannert School of Management sophomore Jeremy Krantz said.
“I would most like to receive a hug from my family that happens to be visiting me,” Krantz said.
There are a lot of different opinions on the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. However, most people can agree that they would love for everything to shift back to the way it was pre-pandemic. Tyler Lamar, a senior in the College of Engineering, is optimistic.
“I think things are slowly getting back to normal so I think that everything will be okay,” Lamar said.