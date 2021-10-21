LGBTQ Center celebrates history, 10th anniversary

Though often overlooked, the history of LGBTQ students and individuals on campus extends back to Purdue’s founding.
“We’ve been here as long as Purdue has existed, and we’ve been visible as long as Purdue existed,” said Abbey Nawrocki, the special project manager for the LGBTQ Center.
Nawrocki led six people around various stops on campus, such as Stewart Center, Hicks Undergraduate Library and Hovde Hall, to highlight the history of LGBTQ students and individuals on campus.
One such individual was professor Joakim Reinhard who was at Purdue in the 1890s and Nawrocki, who goes by she and they pronouns, said from what they know, he was openly queer on campus.
Reinhard was also beloved on campus, something Nawrocki said wasn’t common at Purdue in the 1890s. He was even referenced in an alphabetical poem in The Debris, Purdue’s former yearbook, that read “R is for Reinhard he is truly a star.”
Many of the display cases in Stewart Center and Schleman Hall showcase materials from former clubs, such as the The Gay Liberation Front in the 70s and the LesbiGay Network, which is now the Purdue LGBTQ+ Student Alliance.
In 1971, students also formed the Purdue Gay Alliance, according to the Purdue libraries website, which was changed to Purdue Area Lesbian and Gay Alliance in the 1980s to be more inclusive.
The LGBTQ Center, established in 2012, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and in December 2022 the center will move from its current location in Schleman Hall to Hicks Undergraduate Library where the UnderGrounds Coffee is now.
Holly Fitzpatrick, a Purdue alum who graduated with a degree in Gender and Sexuality studies, now lives in Indy but often visits Purdue and came for the tour. They said they were at Purdue when the LGBTQ Center opened.
“It’s been cool to see them grow and get more and more important and get more people,” they said.
The center used to be in the building where the Wilmeth Active Learning Center is now, and Fitzpatrick recalls how the center was just inside of an office “with a bookcase and a couch.”
Fitzpatrick said they also recently got a Masters in archival studies and that the tour corresponded with their professional work.
They said the environment at Purdue for queer individuals was a positive one, calling Lowell Kane, the director of the LGBTQ Center, “instrumental” in creating such an accepting atmosphere.