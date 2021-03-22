The different lecture formats offered by Purdue University this year are meant to provide several options to help combat the spread of COVID-19, but are the options too overwhelming for students?
The lecture formats this semester include in-person, synchronous online and asynchronous online classes. The lecture format depends on the class’ and professors’ preference, often leaving students with a mix of these lecture styles in their schedules.
“I’m paying out-of-state tuition because I want to be here. I want to be in person,” senior in the College of Liberal Arts Sara Ferro said.
Last semester, Ferro said she was enrolled in all in-person lecture format and a week before school started all of her classes switched to being taught asynchronously.
This semester, Ferro is juggling all three of the lecture formats. In the in-person lectures she had, she said she observed a difference in the relationships of professors and their students.
In comparison to her in-person lectures she said, “Online, there feels like there is a disconnect for getting back to your students fast enough.”
Students in other colleges said they feel similar to Ferro but for other reasons.
“I feel like I get a lot better effort out of a professor when it’s in person,” said Camryn Smith, a senior in the College of Agriculture. “I feel like they care more about their class when it’s in person because they can see and interact with their students.”
The learning environment in online classes varies depending on where a student is, who is around and other environmental factors.
“I learn best in a situation where I’m truly focused in and where I can just focus on listening to the professor,” Smith said. “In online school that is a lot harder to do.”
This story was written as part of a student project for COM252: Writing for Mass Media, a class in the College of Liberal Arts.