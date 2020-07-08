Purdue will require and pay for all on-campus students to be tested for the coronavirus before moving into residence halls and attending class, the University announced today.
Faculty and staff will not be required to be tested at this time, assuming they are not sick or experiencing other symptoms, according to a press release posted to the Protect Purdue website today.
Chief Medical Officer at the Protect Purdue Health Center Dr. Esteban Ramirez will lead the testing program.
"Undergraduate, graduate and professional program students will soon be provided instructions and assistance on how and when to get tested for COVID-19," the release states, "beginning in early August before traveling to campus.
"Student test results will be sent to the Protect Purdue Health Center, and those testing positive should not travel to West Lafayette or come to campus for any reason until they isolate for 14 days and are medically-cleared to return by the PPHC."
All students living on- and off-campus this fall will need to have filed a negative test result with the PPHC prior to moving into residence halls or attending their first classes.
The PPHC is working on plans to "rapidly sample and test individuals" who are already on campus or arriving for various early-start programs, the release states.
Purdue will cover all costs of student testing and expects a record number of freshmen this fall.
“We are committed to facilitating the testing of our students who span the nation and the globe before they return to the residence halls, classrooms and West Lafayette community this August by way of our Protect Purdue Health Center,” Ramirez said in the release. "Through these preventative and proactive measures, we take another important step to protect the student body, our faculty, staff, overall campus and members of the local community — particularly the most vulnerable — amid concerning national trends.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.