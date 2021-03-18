Student organizers will host a climate march outside Mackey Arena before the first March Madness basketball games begin this evening.
The “March Madness Climate March” was organized by the group West Lafayette Climate Strikes. The group is planning a larger protest at the Indiana Statehouse on Friday.
The student group also started a campaign called “Confront the Climate Crisis” in September, with the goal of combining the environmental efforts from all high school students within Indiana for a larger impact.
The main goal of the event on Friday is to set a meeting with Gov. Eric Holcomb so he signs the student-created climate emergency resolution, according to Rahul Durai, one of the student organizers. The resolution discusses the importance and risks of the climate crisis.
Durai, a student at West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School, said their group was disappointed not to see any climate legislation in the statehouse and wants to hold the politicians accountable because they believe every Hoosier is affected by the climate crisis.
“We are trying to bring this uniting pressure to our state government to show that this climate emergency is an emergency, and we need real climate-justice legislation,” Durai said.
The purpose of the strike is to draw attention to the climate crisis and to show lawmakers that students are interested in the future of Indiana, said Lauren Gustafson, a sophomore in Civil Engineering and one of the expected attendees.
“It’s really important to show that there is interest in this in that we don’t want our options to be taken away to pursue a world that is safe,” Gustafson said.
Anyone interested in participating in tonight’s event can meet the students involved outside Mackey Arena at 5:30 p.m. Individuals interested in attending Friday’s event in person in Indianapolis or virtually can RSVP online.