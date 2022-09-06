At least 12 people were arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated over Labor Day weekend.
Xiatong Yao, 22, was pulled over by Purdue Police on South River Road around 4:41 a.m. Saturday. PUPD Capt. Song Kang said he drove through a red light and crossed over the centerline on the road. His eyes were reportedly red and watery, and he failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
West Lafayette Police arrested five people.
Purdue student Jacobson Crockett, 22, was reportedly pulled over by West Lafayette Police for speeding around 8 p.m. Monday. The officer conducted multiple field sobriety tests, which Crockett allegedly failed, and arrested him on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.08 or more.
Kayla Mitrioni, 33, reportedly committed “several traffic infractions” before she was pulled over early Saturday morning. WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said Mitrioni refused to cooperate with sobriety tests, and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated. Results of her blood test are pending.
Mercedes Alvarado, 22, was reportedly seen driving the wrong way up and down aisles of the Chauncey Hill Mall parking lot early Sunday morning. She then exited the parking lot and continued to commit traffic violations, Ferguson said. She reportedly failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more.
David Zarate, 32, was seen by an officer pulling into the parking lot of a closed building and parking behind it, Ferguson said. The officer asked what he was doing and reportedly noticed signs of impairment. Zarate allegedly failed multiple sobriety tests and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.08 or more.
Lafayette Police arrested two people on preliminary charges.
Lafayette Police arrested Marcell Campbell, 22, after they allegedly found him passed out behind the wheel in the drive through of a Lafayette restaurant early Saturday morning. He reportedly failed multiple sobriety tests and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kevin Davis, 34, was arrested after he crashed his car at the intersection of 18th Street and Union Street Saturday night. He reportedly sustained no injuries from the accident, but LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said he failed multiple sobriety tests and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more. His breath test result was a 0.23, nearly three times the legal limit.
Tippecanoe County Police arrested four people on preliminary charges.
Purdue graduate student Johanna Bovil, 25, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.8 or more early Friday morning, according to online jail logs.
Patrick Harless, 55, and Phillip Lopez 38, were both arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more on Friday and Sunday mornings, respectively.
Robert Wolf, 26, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated Sunday night, jail logs show.
Indiana State Police arrested Rob Marshall, 30, early Friday morning for operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more and operating while intoxicated endangering a person.
None of the names listed appear in online jail logs as of Tuesday evening.