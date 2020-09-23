Purdue Recreation and Wellness has introduced a new intramural competition to the Cordova Recreational Sports Center: the cook-off.
Hammer Down challenges students to prepare one of five recipes, such as pancakes or veggie sushi rolls, in the CoRec’s Demo Kitchen, according to the RecWell website. Two cooking instructors will judge which meal is the best, with the winner receiving a whisk trophy and “Boiler Braggin’ Rights.”
This new program, run by Purdue’s registered dietitian Jessica Rorick, allows organizations to compete by getting creative in a race against the clock. Students can challenge individuals from any other “group, house, club, or organization” they are involved in to a cook-off, said Tammy Loew, senior assistant director of wellness.
With the Demo Kitchen closed to students who haven’t paid for a reservation, the program is aimed at giving students a “new way to get out and get engaged within the Purdue community,” according to the request form.
“That’s sweet,” said Daniel Cloran, a freshman in the College of Engineering, in regard to the competition. “I would do that. We could do like a cooking competition between the floors in the Honors College.”
Alec Zoeannunzio, another freshman in the College of Engineering, was also excited to learn about the program.
“Yeah, I might do that,” Zoeannunzio said. “I can’t cook, but if I could.”
The competition costs $100 per participant, with those interested able to sign up on the RecWell website.
Each cook-off reservation includes a two-hour rental of the Demo Kitchen, recipe ingredients, two cooking instructors and a recording of the session.