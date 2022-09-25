A Purdue Public Health lab is offering HPV, meningitis and flu vaccines at no cost in the Córdoba Recreational Sports Center Feature Gym on Wednesday and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
These clinics, sponsored by the Purdue University Pharmacy, the Department of Public Health and the Indiana Immunization Coalition, will provide vaccines to Purdue students regardless of health insurance status.
The Women’s Public Health Lab, led by Dr. Andrea DeMaria, is studying obstacles to vaccination and the efficacy of campus-focused vaccine programs in conjunction with these clinics.
“The first (aspect) is understanding the barriers and facilitators to vaccine decision making among Purdue students,” Sathveka Sembian, a junior in the College of Engineering and a volunteer in the lab, said. “The second aspect is understanding the efficacy of (campus-based) intervention.”
These clinics are based on a similar project at Indiana University, Sembian said.
“They saw really good results out of that,” she said. “So we thought we could bring it out here to Purdue.”
Olivia Carlson, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, was in charge of promoting the clinic by designing flyers. She said they’ve been preparing for the clinic since August.
“I’ve been working on it every week since (August),” Carlson said. “But it’s been something they’ve been hoping to do for a couple years and it’s the first time things have come together.”
Sign-up links for students with and without insurance are available on the Co-Rec vaccine clinic’s website. The process of registration is not dependent on the insurance provider for those with insurance. For those without insurance, the enrollment code is IN65942 with the location Purdue 9/28. Walk-ins are also accepted.