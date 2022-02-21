Tuesday
GUNS ALONG THE WABASH
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tippecanoe County Battlegrounds, S. Tenth St., Lafayette.
February’s edition of Tippecanoe County Historical Association monthly Show and Tell series features a discussion of the firearms of the 18th century frontier, illustrated in part by artifacts from the Fort Ouiatenon archaeology collections. In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to learn how a flintlock works, both from the inside and out, learn the differences and similarities between a musket, a rifle and a trade gun, examine the equipment and more. The event is free.
COYOTEBEAR LIVE
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at People’s Brewing Company, 2006 N. Ninth St., Lafayette.
Indie group CoyoteBear will perform at People’s Brewing Company Tuesday night. The band performs a mixture of indie, rock, folk and pop music. Tickets are $5 in advance. To purchase tickets, go to ontaptickets.com.
Wednesday
EUCHRE NIGHT
7-8:30 p.m. at Brokerage Brewing Company, 2516 Covington St., West Lafayette.
This is a free tournament-style event. Walk-ins will only be available if space allows! Check-in begins at 6:30 p.m., and play starts around 7 p.m. Register at https://trcbbco.typeform.com/EUCHRESBACK.
Thursday
BOOKS AND COFFEE
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Stewart Center.
Join the Purdue Student Union Board every Thursday in February for coffee, sweets and conversations about books.
Friday
FEBRUARY FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE
7 to 8 p.m. at Art Museum of Greater Lafayette, 102 S. Tenth St., Lafayette.
Join the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette for an evening of A cappella music featuring the Purdue AcaBellas. Founded by three undergraduate students in the fall of 2016, the AcaBellas are set to deliver a new sound to Purdue's campus. The Bellas was created to add a diverse repertoire to Purdue University's a cappella scene and to captivate its audiences through soulful, upbeat melodies. To RSVP, go to eventbrite.com.
Saturday
PURDUE UNIVERSITY POLAR PLUNGE
9 a.m. to noon at Lambert Fieldhouse.
Special Olympics Indiana's signature fundraiser, the Polar Plunge is a series of exhilarating events held each winter where individuals and teams brave the elements by taking an icy dip to demonstrate their commitment to the cause. All funds raised by the events directly benefit more than 18,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout the state, giving them the means to train locally and compete at the state level in a number of Olympic-type sports. Registration is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on the day of the event.
SONIA DE LOS SANTOS
1 p.m. at Wells Cultural Center, 638 North St., Lafayette.
Singer-songwriter Sonia De Los Santos will blend Latin American styles from Mexico, Peru and Colombia in her upcoming performance sponsored by Purdue Convos. These free, upbeat performances will showcase songs from her album Esperanza. Free with advance registration. For more information, visit the Purdue Convos website.
WINTER WORKSHOP: WINTER SOWING
1 to 2:30 p.m. at Prophetstown State Park, 5545 Swisher Road, West Lafayette.
In this workshop, all materials and seed will be provided to start Indiana Native Plants from seed in your own backyard. Winter sowing is a creative, easy and inexpensive way to start hardy spring plants by seed. The workshop cost is $5 per person and covers all supplies needed (seeds, soil and containers.) Space is limited. Registration required by Thursday. Workshop meets at the Visitor's Center.
Sunday
WABASH VALLEY YOUTH SYMPHONY
7 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N. Sixth St., Lafayette.
The Wabash Valley Youth Symphony was founded in 2000 by Regan Eckstein. Students come from Tippecanoe and surrounding counties and has grown to over 80 students playing a variety of instruments including strings, wind, brass and percussion. Students meet for two hours every week through the school year and these rehearsals culminate in three concerts which are free and open to the public.