Nearly two weeks after Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon was roundly criticized after joking by making Asian-language remarks at commencement, Purdue's trustees have issued a formal reprimand and a stern warning.
In a news release Thursday afternoon, Board of Trustees Chairman Mike Berghoff made the following statement:
"Each member of the Purdue Board of Trustees has had the opportunity to review the entirety of the Dec. 10 commencement at Purdue University Northwest to examine the context of Chancellor Keon’s remark. Each has concluded that, in addition to its being extremely offensive and insensitive (as Dr. Keon himself has acknowledged in his apology), this offhand attempt at humor was in poor taste, unbecoming of his role as chancellor, and unacceptable for an occasion that should be remembered solely for its celebratory and unifying atmosphere. The board has therefore issued a formal reprimand to Dr. Keon.
"Although in the trustees' estimation this offensive remark does not reflect a pattern of behavior or a system of beliefs held by Dr. Keon, the board has made clear to him that a repeat incident of a similar nature would provide grounds for further board action, including possible dismissal.
"The university does not intend to comment further on this personnel matter."
Although trustees initially announced they accepted Keon's apology and that no other action would be taken, his comments have continued to draw criticism, including a no-confidence vote earlier this week from PNW faculty.