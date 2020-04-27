In a continuation of last week’s University Senate meeting, one faculty member urged reconsideration of eliminating the SAT and ACT requirement for undergraduate admission.
“The reason that I’m proposing that we reconsider in particular, because we did not have the information originally,” David Sanders, a professor of biological sciences, said, “was that they are going to be allowing for at-home taking of standardized tests.”
Provost Jay Akridge said the test was useful for placing students in math courses in particular.
“The fact that SAT and ACT maybe offering this at home, this year under these particular circumstances, I guess from my perspective doesn’t undermine the fundamental importance of this test as we’ve been using it to help make admission decisions,” he said.
Alice Pawley, a professor of engineering education, expressed concern that the at-home tests would be considered the same as those taken under controlled conditions.
“I would urge us to find a way to apply this document for the next year, given that those test will be take under conditions which only amplify the privilege of certain folks to take it,” she said.
Despite Sanders' motion to reconsider was rejected, and the vote on the resolution stood, 22 to 46.