While most Boilermakers were on Spring Break, a new fleet of electric vehicles appeared on campus. Veo, a micromobility company, won a bid to service the West Lafayette campus and surrounding areas with its electric scooters.
CEO and Purdue alumna Candice Xie said there are three areas that set Veo apart from its competitors. These include their unique product offerings, operational experience and business model. On Purdue’s campus, Veo currently offers 150 stand-up scooters and 300 seated scooters.
“One thing that sets us apart is we design and manufacture our own vehicles,” said Edwin Tan, a Purdue alum and president of Veo. “That gives Veo a unique way to innovate.”
This organic growth type of approach has helped Veo grow more sustainably, said Charles Yu, advisor to Veo and former Purdue Foundry Entrepreneur in Residence.
“The industry has been yo-yoing and it’s not a very healthy type of growth in general, but Veo’s growth has been consistent,” he said.
Part of this is also because of Veo’s approach to safety, Yu said. Purdue cited a “partnership to promote safety” in the original press release to during Veo’s launch on campus, and Veo has specific rules and regulations about parking and riding safely. There have been no reported Veo-related accidents on Purdue Police Department daily crime log since the launch on campus.
“Their product has been on the cutting edge of safety, from the start,” Yu said. “For example, early scooters (in this industry) were very light but (Veo’s are) very sturdy; very heavy.”
This isn’t Veo’s first time on Purdue’s campus, with Veo’s prototype fleet of pedal bicycles being piloted in West Lafayette during the 2017-2018 school year. The pilot program “taught us a lot on how to operate, to make sure the program is profitable,” Xie said. The pilot program also helped recruitment efforts, she said, with the pilot helping to attract talent from Purdue to help Veo scale through their first phase of development.
Six years later, Veo has an operational presence in 50+ cities, including New York City, Seattle and Washington D.C. They are also on college campuses like Indiana University, Rutgers and Texas A&M, Xie said.
However, Purdue has been on their radar since the beginning.
“We’ve always had a dream to go back to where we started,” Tan said. “We’ve always wanted to come back to Purdue and provide a service to the people and community that (we) grew from.”
Now on campus, Veo has a team of technicians to help address concerns like safety, improper parking and maintenance of vehicles.
“I’ve got a team of 10 technicians and myself that drive around campus and the city of West Lafayette in vans, and our main priorities are to relocate vehicles that are parked improperly, and then swap out batteries,” Eric Jacobson, Veo’s operations manager for Purdue, said.
“Veo is the first micromobility company to have a scooter that doesn’t have to be returned to the warehouse to be charged. So (the battery) is one of our proprietary pieces of equipment,” Jacobson said.
Through the first month of operations, Veo has seen thousands of riders, and ran fairly smoothly, Jacobson said. According to previous Exponent reporting, they’ve also been approved for city of West Lafayette usage, with ranges up until Cumberland Drive, where the Walmart is located.
Answering safety concerns about a scooter ride from campus to the Walmart, Jacobson said that the City of West Lafayette does not have any regulations on sidewalk riding, and that Veo asks people to ride and park responsibly.
“We have to issue warnings and violations to customers that park improperly. The first time is a warning, after that the second violation is a $10 fine, and it goes up from there,” Jacobson said.
On Purdue’s campus, Veo has future plans to deploy a Halo bike, free to ride for people with the Veo app. According to Veo’s website, this is similar to a standard bicycle with pedals rather than an electric motor. “We hope to have those launched hopefully in the next month,” Jacobson said. They also look to grow the user base more. Customers can use the promo code “GoPurdue” to get $5 in free credits in the app.
“In the short term, I think our goal is to be the No. 1 micromobility company in the US, and also provide people with all their personal mobility needs,” Xie said.
Xie said she hopes to see future customers using Veo in their daily lives, with the app acting as a “super-app” where users can do things such as reserve tables at restaurants and buy tickets at movie theaters.
“You’ve got to have goals and ambitions,” Yu said. “And, they should shoot for the moon, and then get somewhere close and then keep going. And I think that’s the right model in terms of their ambition.”